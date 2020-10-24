TRAVERSE CITY — A fourth positive COVID-19 case in five days was announced at Traverse City Area Public Schools. The latest is at Traverse City West Senior High School.
Three of the four cases, however, were categorized as “school associated,” by the Grand Traverse County Health Department. A school-associated case does not mean a particular student or staff member tested positive, only that an infected person was on the grounds or in the building.
TCAPS also reported school-associated cases at Central High School and East Middle School. A positive case in a teacher at Central, revealed Tuesday, closed down the campus to students and staff for two days.
Health department officials are conducting contact tracing and notifying any persons who have potentially been exposed to the virus. Those notified will be asked to stay at home, quarantine and take any other recommended health measures. Those not contacted have been identified as not in close contact with the infected person.
West Senior High will be deep cleaned and disinfected as will any other potentially infected areas before students and staff return Monday.
