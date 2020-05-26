ELK RAPIDS — A typically quiet Antrim County community found itself at the center of a political brouhaha during the recent holiday weekend — largely because of a boat dock.
The controversy began with a social media post.
Local businessman Tad Dowker turned to Facebook to call out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband who had apparently urged his business to get the family's boat dock in the water in time for Memorial Day weekend.
This happened while the governor was at the same time publicly telling cooped-up residents to resist flocking to popular vacation areas during the coronavirus pandemic.
Humor or hypocrisy
Personal Facebook posts from Dowker, owner of NorthShore Dock in Kewadin, are no longer available online but the Record-Eagle acquired a screenshot of one.
According to a social media post, Dowker's staff last week took a call from Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory.
"This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," Dowker posted. "Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.
"Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'" Dowker posted.
"As you can imagine it does make a difference, that would put you at the back of the line," he wrote online. "Needless to say, our governor and her husband will not be getting their boat for Memorial Day."
Whitmer, a Democrat, and Mallory own lakeshore property in Elk Rapids Township.
NorthShore Dock subsequently said on Facebook that Mallory was respectful and understood why the company couldn't immediately get his boat in the water, according to a report by the Detroit News.
Dowker did not return a call from a Record-Eagle reporter.
Whitmer addressed the situation during her Tuesday press conference. She said her husband "made a failed attempt at humor."
"He thought it might get a laugh. It didn't and to be honest, I wasn't laughing either when it was relayed to me because I knew how it would be perceived," Whitmer said.
The governor lifted restrictions on Michigan residents traveling to second homes, but local health officials have been adamant that vacation travel is still banned. The Grand Traverse County Health Department published a notice Thursday last week that travel to vacation rentals remains prohibited.
Despite that, thousands of downstate and out-of-state travelers came up north, including two people with COVID-19 symptoms who subsequently tested positive for the infection and sent six family members in Grand Traverse County into medical quarantine.
No new cases were reported across the region Tuesday.
However, one case was moved Tuesday from Emmet County's tally to Antrim County's total, said Laurel Johnson, public information officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Whitmer repeatedly said last week she did not encourage travel to up north regions, saying the novel coronavirus is highly contagious.
"A small spike could put the hospital system in dire straits pretty quickly," Whitmer said.
That's why some local folks said Mallory's request to cut ahead in the line for their family's own boat dock installation seemed hypocritical.
That includes Elk Rapids Township Supervisor Dorance Amos, who said the incident doesn't however mean what Mallory did was ill-intended, but instead was "probably just stupid."
"My gut feeling is he just really chose some bad words to utilize," Amos said.
State Rep. Triston Cole, a Republican who represents Antrim County in Lansing, agreed it likely wasn't meant maliciously, but did say such a request for preferential treatment is frowned upon for public servants and "the wrong thing to do."
"When you're in elected office, you have to be mindful and your family has to be mindful," Cole said.
The incident quickly sparked online interest and the news was widely reported nationwide: first The Detroit News reported the story, followed by media outlets as far away as The New York Post and even national outlet Fox News.
Cole said the story about the dock likely struck a chord with people because of widespread frustrations with Whitmer's ongoing stay-home order that restricts what businesses can operate and how they must do so. The economy has been on pause perhaps for weeks longer than it needed to be, the state representative said.
"Northern Michigan is a tinderbox because we are behind in so many sectors of our economy. This put a match to that tinderbox," Cole said.
Calls for protest
Amid the swirling waters surrounding the dock installation incident, online critics of Whitmer's actions to battle the COVID-19 pandemic began to call for a protest at the governor's up north cottage during the holiday weekend. Her Antrim County address was posted online.
That's not OK, multiple people agreed.
"To go to a family's home is an invasion of privacy. We can have our disagreements in a professional way," said Amos, an elected Republican. "It's just rude. She's a person. You may not like her, but you have to respect her as our governor."
The township supervisor said he certainly doesn't agree with Whitmer on every issue, "but am I going to go march on her home? No."
Cole said he absolutely agreed on that point, too.
"I think that's inappropriate or out of line. It doesn't matter how frustrated you are with an elected official, the family and the private residence — that crosses a line," he said.
Sheriff Dan Bean said no organized protest ever took place Saturday, but he had a deputy stationed in the governor's neighborhood from 11:30 a.m. to nearly 2 p.m., just in case.
"It's always a concern when someone posts personal addresses, especially when they are in a leadership position," Bean said.
Deputies have added patrols in that area to their routes, the sheriff said.
On Sunday evening, Michigan State Police were called to Whitmer's cottage because some people had shown up and were playing loud music through a public address system. The people had left the area before troopers arrived, so nobody was arrested or ticketed, said Lt. Derrick Carroll, acting commander of the Gaylord MSP post.
"We were going to check it out because it was the governor's cottage," Carroll said.
Phoebe Hopps, spokesperson for Antrim County Democrats, said the local political group members also believe it was inappropriate to try to mount a protest at Whitmer's home.
"There's a time and place for protest. Antrim County Democrats fully support citizens using their First Amendment rights to protest. But not at her private residence on a holiday weekend," Hopps said. "Public officials are open to scrutiny. They know that getting into politics. But attacking her family or children — that's not OK."
Whitmer said both she and her family have endured death threats and armed protesters outside her home. Her children have seen their mother's likeness hanged in effigy in a recent Lansing protest, Whitmer said.
"Even my neighbors have been terrorized as they tried to enjoy their Memorial Day weekend up in Antrim County, despite the fact that I was 200 miles away," she said.
Whitmer said her husband did spend some time in recent days at the family's cottage to rake leaves from the lawn and then he returned to Lansing.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
