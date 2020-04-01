TRAVERSE CITY — One doesn’t need to be in the presence of a great idea to recognize it.
TCNewTech’s annual Pitch Night will undergo a lot of changes on April 8 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restrictions on gatherings will mean the monthly event, held for several years on the City Opera House stage, will be a virtual event. TCNewTech is also partnering with Traverse Connect to expand its audience of innovators.
One of the night’s pitches will also be a ‘Bar Napkin’ approach to crowdsource innovative products and other creative solutions to the COVID-19 outbreak.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko called it a “two in one” pitch night.
There will still be five pitches to the audience, but one of those will be a direct response to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. It could be a different way to use materials, a pivot of a local manufacturer or repurposing existing products.
“We’ve partnered with TraverseConnect,” Szunko said. “They said, ‘We have an audience of innovators and you have an audience of innovators. How about we reach out to an audience of both and come up with some creative solutions for the current CCOVID-19 outbreak?”
On a typical TCNewTech, five ideas are pitched to the audience in a presentation similar to Shark Tank. The audience votes on the winner, which receives a $500 check.
“These are bar napkin ideas,” Szunko said. “They’re really raw. They don’t have anything in place or they’re just getting started to pull an idea together.”
To win the pitch night and receive the $500 prize is nice, but Szunko said it’s much more.
“It’s not always the money that’s important,” she said. “It’s the connections. That’s what’s important about what we do, putting the networking and the people together to get the needed attention and turning ideas into fruition.”
Szunko said the Virtual Pitch Night will have four or five presenters. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.
“Our pitches will be remote,” she said. “They will still have PowerPoint presentations. There will still be a (question and answer).”
One of those pitches will be related to COVID-19. A committee of five of the 15 TCNewTech board members will decide which coronavirus-related pitch makes it to the event.
The committee includes Camille Hoisington, director of strategic projects at Traverse Connect; Russell Schindler, CEO of SampleServe and founder of TCNewTech; Kelly Ignace, marketing contractor; Sarah Hunt, accountant executive at Michigan Broadband Services and Szunko.
“We’re collecting all kinds of ideas,” Szunko said. “We’re getting submissions from all over.”
Those watching the event live will be available to vote for the winner by text.
While abandoning the in-person event may feel unusual for the presenters and the audience, Szunko said the Virtual Pitch Night holds promise in other areas.
“We may have even more because now we’ll be open to people worldwide and not just the people that can be here in person. Our RSVPs are already ahead of schedule, so that’s encouraging.”
Virtual Pitch Night is still soliciting ideas.
Pitches relating to COVID-19 can be sent to https://tinyurl.com/NewTechCOVID. Standard pitch ideas can be sent to https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/.
More information on TCNewTech is available at https://mailchi.mp/5f72257cee99/the-show-must-go-on.
“These are bar napkin ideas. They’re really raw. They don’t have anything in place or they’re just getting started to pull an idea together.” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.