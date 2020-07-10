TRAVERSE CITY — The pause button might end up being a little bit of a reset.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the northern Michigan pod of the Northwoods League paused the season Sunday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players with the Great Lakes Resorters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears.
Now, it’s one possibility that at least one of those teams might not return, or will look different if it does.
Spitters general manager Mickey Graham said only having two instead of three teams based in Traverse City is on the table as an option to resume the baseball season at Turtle Creek Stadium, although no final decisions have yet been made.
The team sent out a press release Friday afternoon, stating that it aimed to announce a firm restart date “in the coming days.” The team originally hoped to return July 10 after a five-day break, but Graham admitted that was a bit too optimistic.
“We’re still working on that,” Graham said Friday when contacted by the Record-Eagle, referring to possibly only having two teams. “We’re still trying to figure out how we’re getting this to work.”
Graham did say there will be new players for the college baseball wood-bat league and some others might not be back. He added that no Pit Spitters players tested positive for COVID-19, and that they have now all been tested twice.
“Our organization strives to create a safe and fun community-centric venue,” Graham said in the release. “While we are working on completely rebuilding a new team to face the Pit Spitters and reconfiguring the remaining schedule, we are also consulting with the Health Department and awaiting their input on the testing and screening procedures we have in place for players.”
The Pit Spitters opened the season July 1 and the Spitters, Resorters and Dune Bears played four games in front of capacity crowds of 500 before test results showed multiple players had COVID-19.
Dune Bears and Resorters players went into quarantine this week as they awaited further test results.
Graham said the organization has worked closely with the Grand Traverse County Health Department to receive approval of a modified plan to safely reopen.
Fans who had tickets to a canceled game can exchange them for a future game this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.