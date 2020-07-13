TRAVERSE CITY — Unpause.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters season resumes Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. game against the Great Lakes Resorters. The Northern Michigan Pod of the Northwoods League starts back up after a two-week pause following positive COVID-19 test results by players for the Northern Michigan Dune Bear and Great Lakes Resorters.
The Pit Spitters organization discontinued the Dune Bears team, which played only two games before the July 4 suspension of the season.
Pit Spitters general manager Mickey Graham said the Resorters will have a new look, and both the Pit Spitters and Resorters rosters could be around 35 players. They’ll play each other all but six days through Sept. 2, with abbreviated playoffs going through Sept. 5.
The Southwest Michigan Pod remains on schedule after a hiccup of its own.
The Kalamazoo Growlers game July 8 was postponed after officials visited the Homer Stryker Field and told the Growlers that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order requires college athletes to maintain a six-foot distance at all times, unlike professional athletes, who only need to do so “to the extent possible within the sport.”
The team and its legal counsel spoke with the Kalamazoo County Health Department, sheriff’s department and state attorney general’s office, getting clearance the next day to resume.
The winners of the Northern Michigan and Southwest Michigan pods meet for the Michigan Northwoods League championship in September.
Graham said about a dozen total new players will be joining the teams, and each of those players will have to get a negative COVID-19 test prior to leaving for Traverse City and then pass another test and go through a quarantine before being added to the roster.
All Pit Spitters players have tested negative twice. All those positive results came from the Resorters and Dune Bears, which were housed together at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. Graham said having only two teams will allow for better player development and structure for the players because of practicing and playing every day instead of only playing two out of every three days in the previous pod model.
“We’re starting back up with just two teams and expanded rosters. The Dune Bears are not gone completely, I think we will continue to have fun with both the Resorters and Dune Bears branding elements throughout the summer.” Graham said. “As our coaches were reworking the rosters, they wanted to create increased competition, playing time and player development opportunities and resuming with one less team helps achieve those goals.
“Only having two rosters in the mix also allows us to better manage potential exposure to the virus as we ramp back up. We feel really good about the socially distanced fan experience we have created, and we are excited to safely return to play next week Sunday.”
All players will continue to adhere to necessary screening and social distancing protocols, and attendance is limited to 500 spectators.
The team had players go to Lansing last week to take rapid-result tests. Since, the team set up COVID-19 testing locally that can be driven to Grand Rapids for faster results.
An overview of Turtle Creek Stadium’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan can be found at www.PitSpitters.com.
Game dates for the season’s remainder haven’t changed, only which teams are playing. Tickets for games July 19 and on are still valid. Tickets for canceled games from July 5-18 can be exchanged for any other game on the schedule.
