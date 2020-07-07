TRAVERSE CITY — It’s been a whirlwind 72 hours for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Pit Spitters general manager Mickey Graham said Tuesday the temporary removal of the Northern Michigan Dune Bears is an option being considered for the continuation of the Northern Michigan pod of the Northwoods League.
No decisions had been finalized as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The initial plan is to potentially start up without them and maybe add them in later,” Graham said. “What we’re thinking is we maybe could add them in later, but we’re still working through all that.”
The conversations follow a press release sent Sunday afternoon indicating “some” players within the organization had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Exactly how many “some” is, has not been disclosed.
Mike Lahey, Emergency Preparedness Director at the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said he was first informed of a positive test within the organization Friday.
The Pit Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters played a baseball game the following Saturday.
“I was bummed to be notified by them, but I was also pleased that the process that we put together really did seem to work,” Lahey said.
Lahey said a cluster was identified through a combination of contact tracing efforts as well as results from other players testing positive for the disease throughout the weekend.
Players not recommended to quarantine were permitted to return to play.
“There are players on the team just based on where their positions are while they’re on the field and where they’re positioned as they move to and from their bunks in their rooms that they have not had an exposure identified yet,” Lahey said.
Knowing that alone, however, Graham said players who were cleared were then tested a second time Monday at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing out of an overabundance of caution.
Sparrow is one of the few providers in the state to offer rapid-result testing.
“We are not being told to get the guys tested today (Monday), this is something we’re doing that’s above and beyond,” Graham said Monday afternoon.
For Lahey and the Health Department, the process of contact tracing for a baseball team differed from ones the Health Department typically had done in the past.
“In public health, every case of contact tracing is a new kind of learning experience and journey offer for all local health departments across the country,” Lahey said.
Because of the controlled atmosphere that isolated players from fans, Lahey said contacting individuals recommended to quarantine was less of a challenge than it was in others.
Additionally, all players within the organization had their contact information on file.
“Sometimes in some other contact tracings you have to reach out to community members and you may not have direct cell lines,” Lahey said. “This was a population that we had contact information and we knew know relatively how to get ahold of them.”
The Pit Spitters also established protocols for new players moving forward.
Any new player that comes to Traverse City will need to isolate until results have returned showing a negative test from a Michigan provider, Graham said. The in-state requirement eliminates the chance for the spread of COVID-19 in travel-related settings.
Graham said the Health Department endorsed the plan.
“We’ve been working to develop this plan the last couple of days,” Graham said, “and we hopefully have something that will keep everyone safe.”
The organization doesn’t believe there is any risk to the 2,000 fans who attended the first four games of the season, which were each limited to 500 spectators.
The Pit Spitters’ COVID-19 readiness plan centered around limiting the interactions between players and fans, Graham said. Those included no autograph sessions or high fives with fans.
“It’s all the things that are fun at the ballpark,” Graham said. “We want high fives and autographs and taking pictures with fans and having that connection. Unfortunately this year we can’t allow that to happen and we haven’t allowed that to happen.”
The games played also had a socially-distant vibe to them as well.
Players lined up down to the foul pole — 320 feet from home plate — for the national anthem. Umpires wore a mask the entire game and some players wore masks inside the dugout. Efforts appeared to be made to limit celebratory high fives.
Sunday’s press release indicated the goal is to restart the season Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.