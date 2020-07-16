TRAVERSE CITY — If you anticipate using a bathroom at Turtle Creek Stadium, take note.
In accordance with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, mandating masks in enclosed public spaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Wednesday expanded their masking policies.
Masks are now required in the following indoor areas:
- The Pit Shop
- The Spittoon Saloon
- The Craft Clubhouse
- All bathrooms
- The ONYX Sports Suite
- All suite level hallways
- Guest services
“We are asking fans if they come, if they have a mask, please bring it,” general manager Mickey Graham said. “When you're coming to a game there’s going to be areas of the ballpark that you are going to want to use that do require the mask.
“When you're sitting in your seats, feel free to take them off.”
Executive order 2020-147, which went into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m., mandated the use of masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.
Specifically, the order mandates outdoor masking when individuals would "unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household."
Businesses now are required to refuse entry to those not wearing a mask, and post signage of customers' legal obligation to wear them. Those that do not comply are at risk of having business and liquor licenses suspended as potential penalties.
Those signs have gone up, Graham said, and the organization will evaluate with the season’s restart which areas of the stadium’s concourse are considered high traffic.
Safety guidelines for players remain to wear masks whenever they are not on the field, such as in the dugout or bullpen.
“We'll keep reminding the players that that is what is being asked of them,” Graham said.
Some 2,000 fans came through Turtle Creek Stadium for the first four games of the season, July 1-4 as each game was limited to 500 spectators.
The northern Michigan pod of the Northwoods League was suspended that Sunday after “some” players tested positive for COVID-19. Sunday will be the first game after a two-week pause that included the retesting of players who were cleared to play, and the disbandment of the Northern Michigan Dune Bears, who played just two games.
“The fans have been great the first four games this season, they were fantastic,” Graham said. “They did everything we've asked him to do and we just keep asking them to do that.”
Sunday’s game with the Pit Spitters and the Great Lakes Resorters begins at 5:05 p.m.
