PETOSKEY — Health officials on Tuesday announced another four possible COVID-19 public exposure sites in northern Michigan.
Tagged sites include:
- Goodwill, Petoskey: Sept. 20, and Sept. 22-25, from 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. each of those five days;
- Lucky's Restaurant, Gaylord: Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.;
- Great Clips, Petoskey: Sept. 23 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.;
- and, Meyer Ace Hardware, downtown Petoskey: Sept. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Those with questions about their potential exposure can call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 1-800-432-4121.
