PETOSKEY — Health officials named a Petoskey bar as a low-risk public exposure site for COVID-19 during a four-day stretch.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Tuesday identified the Side Door Saloon as an exposure site from Sept. 16 through 19, from 4 to 10:30 p.m. each day.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Those with questions about their potential exposure can call the department at 1-800-432-4121.
