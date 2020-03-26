WASHINGTON — Michigan’s two U.S. senators said a $2 trillion relief package they passed Wednesday offers plenty of help for employers, employees and those out of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow said they each had a hand in crafting the legislation, but it’s likely not the last of its kind as the virus infects the world at an ever-increasing rate.
The economic fallout is vast — 3.3 million new unemployment claims, Peters said, and WBUR reported that number’s likely low because of overwhelmed unemployment systems.
“This is a health crisis,” Stabenow said. “We’re not going to be able to turn the economy back on or do the other things we want to do to get back and running and for people to get to work and have their incomes and so on if we don’t tackle the health crisis.”
In the meantime, the relief package aims to get $1,200 to most adults, $2,400 to couples and $500 to each child, Stabenow said. The payments are tax-free and start to phase out for those making more than $75,000 — 150,000 for joint filers.
Stabenow said anyone who hasn’t filed their 2019 tax return yet should contact the IRS to provide their current address and direct deposit information.
Those filing for unemployment will get an extra $600 a week from the federal government, Peters said. Small business owners, the self-employed and freelancers now can file claims. Anyone working reduced hours because of the outbreak can apply for unemployment to get the remainder of their regular salary.
That should help people who are a paycheck away from disaster but wouldn’t typically qualify for unemployment, Peters said.
Businesses that want to help their employees have a lifeline through Small Business Administration loans, Peters said. Those with 500 employees or fewer can apply for up to $10 million for payroll, interest, mortgage or lease payments and have up to eight weeks’ worth forgiven.
Larger industries have access to a pool of guaranteed loans, which could prove vital to the automotive industry, Stabenow said — reports put the fund at $500 billion, with state and local governments having access as well.
There are safeguards in place, like stock buyback prohibitions and bars on money benefiting businesses owned by lawmakers, the president or vice president, Stablemen said.
The bill also would create an accountability commission looking out for fraud, Peters said.
There’s also $100 billion for hospitals, health clinics and other providers, plus another $3.5 billion for work on a vaccine to the virus that causes the illness, Stabenow said. Much of the money for healthcare is in the form of boosted Medicare reimbursements, and there’s money to buy supplies as well.
Early drafts of the bill included nothing addressing healthcare and unemployment, Stabenow said.
Peters also called on President Donald Trump to fully implement the Defense Production Act so the federal government can order personal protective equipment from companies around the U.S.
Peters agreed the government needs to assure the nation is never caught short-supplied again.
“Clearly we did not have the kind of stock necessary to deal with the pandemic, so that can never happen again, and we have to have clearer policies in place as to how the material is distributed to place in the country that are experiencing the greatest need,” he said.
A vote in the House of Representatives could be Friday.
Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, didn’t return messages left Thursday. Michigan’s First District congressman said in a recent release that any legislation coming out of Washington, D.C. must directly help small businesses and employees, not shovel money to pet projects.
“While lives and livelihoods are at stake, this is no time to score political points — it’s time to unite and do what is right by our nation’s workers,” he wrote.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.