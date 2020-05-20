TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Senator Gary Peters, D-Mich., introduced two bills Wednesday to address vulnerabilities in the medical supply chain and increase capacity for domestic advanced manufacturing of critical drugs and medical devices in the United States.
"I served in the US Navy Reserve, and I can just say, we don't we do not buy U.S. Navy warships from China," Peters said Wednesday afternoon. "We think that's an unacceptable risk to national security, so we make sure we have shipyard in the United States with American workers that have the capabilities to make warships."
The Pharmaceutical Accountability, Responsibility, and Transparency (PART) Act, expands reporting requirements for manufacturers regarding which medications and what in amount — including the active ingredients — are produced domestically and abroad.
The second bill, the Help Onshore Manufacturing Efficiencies for Drugs and Devices (HOME) Act, would establish a new center within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to finance the construction and development of domestic manufacturing facilities to produce critical drugs and medical materials.
"That's something that will take some time, clearly, but we need to start that now," Peters said. "I would hope that one of the major lessons learned from this pandemic is that we cannot continue to offshore critical medical supplies and drugs and we need to make those domestically."
The bills address issues Peters raised in a December 2019 report, "A Price Too High: Cost, Supply, and Security Threats to Affordable Prescription Drugs."
"This is nothing new for me," Peters said. "In that report I said 'when we have a pandemic,' knowing that sooner or later we would have one because we've had these throughout human history.
"Little did I know just a few months after the report here we are in a pandemic."
By the numbers
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 659 new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Four new cases were announced in the region. There were two in Cheboygan county, one in Crawford county and one in Kalkaska county.
One death was announced in Cheboygan County.
In a press release Wednesday, Health Department No. 10 indicated two counties in its jurisdiction, Newaygo and Oceana, are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases due to Mother's Day gatherings.
It also says another cause includes individuals that work in counties outside of its jurisdiction that caught the virus and unknowingly brought it home to their families, in some cases spreading it among "three to four generations in a home."
Newaygo and Oceana counties are not included in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region (MERC Region 6) set to allow bars and restaurants to open at half capacity on Friday at 12:01 a.m.
Virus research
The Centers for Disease Control has updated to its COVID-19 website. Under the section where it says how the virus "does not spread easily," the CDC lists "from touching surfaces or objects."
"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus," the CDC writes.
The page says the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another.
