TRAVERSE CITY — For people who deal with numbers on a daily basis, the statistics are staggering.
Funded with $349 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses ran out of money on Thursday. The U.S. Small Business Administration funded the program to give small companies relief associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been an interesting few weeks,” said Sid Van Slyke, senior vice president and market leader at West Shore Bank. “SBA processed in two weeks what they typically process in 14 years. It’s really unprecedented.”
The SBA processed 58,000 loans through its two main loan programs in 2019, Van Slyke read off a report. Accounting for weekends and holidays, that averages to 232 loans a day.
Between April 3 and April 13, a total of 4,664 lenders approved 1,035,086 SBA loans — an average of 103,508 a day, assuming SBA staff worked through the weekend, Van Slyke said.
“It’s kind of staggering when you see the numbers like that,” Van Slyke said. “It’s a 44,516 percent increase — and you’re only talking about 11 days, not a year. It’s just insane.”
Networks Northwest shared a graph showing that Michigan approved 24,974 SBA loans as of April 13 totaling $7.321 billion. Michigan ranked ninth in the country in loan amounts and 16th in the number of loans approved.
Van Slyke said West Shore Bank processed nearly $22 million in loans “in the same window.”
“We’re a nine-office bank, a half-billion bank (in total assets),” he said. “In the grand scheme of things that makes us pretty darn small.”
West Shore Bank’s size may have proved to be a benefit working within a program where the rules seemed to be changing by the hour, Van Slyke said.
“That did allow us to get up and running really fast,” he said.
Many area banks dealt with a rushed process.
“I know it’s been a constant,” Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley said. “It’s all they’ve been getting right from the get-go. The banks are on the front line. Not only are they in contact with small businesses on all of these federal programs, but also as it relates to individual loans and lines of credit at a local level. All of the banks are getting inundated every day with calls.”
“The feds are trying to create a loan program to fit every company in America in a week,” Van Slyke added. “It’s no surprise it’s been a busy time for everyone involved.”
McCauley said Congress is working to get more funding available, but the details haven’t been worked out.
“There were efforts last week to add another $350 billion to it, essentially doubling it,” McCauley said. “That didn’t happen for political reasons, it appears. I can’t imagine it staying at the current funding level, but I don’t know.”
Congress is now looking at another $250 billion in funding for an additional round of SBA loans. There seems to be disagreement, however, over where the next round of loans should go.
According to a graphic provided by Networks Northwest Small Business Consultant Joni Krolczyk, accommodation and food services ranked fifth in the initial round of funding at 9.18 percent, trailing construction (13.73 percent), professional, scientific and technical services (12.26), manufacturing (12.25) and health care and social assistance (11.27).
In the meantime, small businesses throughout the region continue to face difficult decisions.
“As a business owner, you’re looking at a marketplace that has gone away in a couple of weeks or a couple of days,” McCauley said. “Your ability to stay in business relies on available line of credit and what existing liabilities you have. Those conversations are happening all over the region every day.”
