TRAVERSE CITY — The countdowns to temper tantrums in the Williams household are too short and the frequency of those tantrums is too high for Brian and Leah Williams these days.
The parenting duo of four — two boys, 13 and 11, and two girls, 9 and 6 — is swimming upstream through the powerful chaotic current caused by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-35 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Whitmer’s order to close schools, eliminate in-person instruction and divert all education to remote learning from home did not necessarily catch anyone off guard, the ramifications of her decision sent not just ripple effects but tidal waves through the normalcy of the family dynamic.
Children who would be at school 8-10 hours a day for five days out of the week were confined to their homes and yards 24/7. A place that is often a refuge from the demands of a school day morphed into a pseudo-school with the added and uneasy pressure of navigating how that works.
Parents with little to no background in education were asked to run point on their child’s learning. Those with jobs lost the daily childcare that schools provided and gained an inordinate amount of stress in figuring out how to balance their child’s well-being and education with going to work every day and handling other responsibilities that come with parenthood and adult life.
In a word, chaos.
“We had three meltdowns from one child, today,” Brian said.
“And one and a half from another one,” Leah chimed in, laughing.
They can laugh it off when the ship is running smoothly, but those moments in-between when everything feels off course can take its toll.
Brian likens it all to slipping on a patch of ice when you’re carrying groceries to the car. Only, Brian said, everyone is stuck mid-fall.
“We’re waiting to hit the ground, and once that happens, we can pick up our groceries and start moving forward again,” he said. “In that moment, it’s just pure chaos — and we’re stuck in that chaos.”
Changing the rules
The answer from Brian and Leah was quite telling when asked if their children are treating the school closure like an extended summer break.
“Yes,” they said in unison, with a tinge of frustration, exhaustion and humor in their voices.
“They were like, ‘We don’t have to do anything!’” Leah said.
Leah had to be the bearer of bad news, which was more difficult after her kids had a full week off from school work during spring break.
She tries to keep them in a routine of starting their schoolwork by 10 or 11 o’clock in the morning, but her attempts to reason with her children about getting their work done now so they can have the rest of the day for whatever they want has sometimes fallen on deaf ears and distracted eyes.
“I try to tell them that instead of being in school for seven hours, your schooling’s only going to take two hours — and that’s if you’re taking your time,” she said.
With most schools having remote learning plans in place — or close to in place — some of the load is being lifted off the parents. Teachers are back in the picture and providing online instruction and virtual face-to-face meetings with students to check in on their progress.
But the onus is still on mom and dad to be the taskmaster and make sure kids are doing the work. Brian said that is “extremely frustrating.”
“Kids melt down. Mom and Dad meltdown,” he said. “Adults can barely handle themselves through this whole pandemic, and we have fully functioning brains,. To expect a 6-year-old or a 9-year-old or an 11-year-old or even a 13-year-old to process this eloquently and without any issues on the other side is not realistic. We have to lower our expectations all around.”
Shifting dynamic
Brian admitted he hasn’t been the most helpful when it comes to carrying the schoolwork load with Leah, estimating she takes care of at least 80 percent of those responsibilities. But Brian, Leah and the kids are adjusting to life with dad working from home and mom not working at all.
Brian serves as a pastor at the Tabernacle Church in Buckley and Manistee, and Leah worked out of their home as a cosmetologist until Whitmer prohibited such services. Brian still has work to do — even though church services are not being held in person — and he said it became difficult for his kids to differentiate between when he was “at work” and when he was home.
He decided it was best to stop working from the couch in the living room and instead relegate himself to the basement where he set up and small folding card table as a “little office.”
“The hard part is always that when Dad’s home, Dad’s home. If I’m at work, then I’m at work, and they get that,” he said. “Now, the work schedule is just all over the place. There’s nothing that’s the same.
“It’s been a trip.”
Leah struggled through the first few weeks, but she said she spoke with a friend, who is a teacher, that told her not to stress about things not going perfectly. Her friend suggested she make sure her kids are reading every day, whether to learn or for pleasure, and then do activities, like going for a walk, that involve active conversation and learning. She said to look for those “teachable moments.”
“They’re starting to understand that I’m trying to figure it out and they’re trying to figure it out all at the same time,” Leah said. “The teachers have been a little bit more involved with trying to support them and let them know that they know it’s not fun, right now, and it’s hard.”
Working through it
It’s hard on all involved, and Leah and Brian are not the only parents struggling.
Jordan Aeschliman and her husband, Kevin, have three young boys — 11, 6 and 2 years old.
Jordan works afternoons and weekends as a call center specialist at Munson Medical Center, and Kevin is a certified nurse’s assistant at Orchard Creek Nursing Home.
Both are either near or on the frontline of fight against the coronavirus, and they’re scared they could bring the virus back to their home and infect their children.
They take as many precautions as they can — wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, limiting trips out of the house — but that fear still hangs over them every day.
Jordan and Kevin split their shifts, with Kevin working 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and Jordan working 2-10:30 p.m., so they don’t have to worry about childcare. But that one less worry doesn’t even come close to making up for all of the added worry the COIVD-19 pandemic has created.
“We won’t allow anyone to come over,” Jordan said. “We were having family help us with our kids during the overlap in our schedules, but now we’re no longer doing that because we want to keep them safe and our children safe from anybody else who’s possibly been exposed.”
Jordan never imagined she would have to be her children’s teacher, but that is where she finds herself. She admits the responsibility is overwhelming and sometimes feelings of inadequacy creep in when things aren’t going well.
“It’s a challenge to get them to want to sit and to focus and to get things done,” she said. “If there’s something that they struggle with, you have to help them through it. That takes up a lot of your time, which would normally be spent on other things that your daily life consists of.”
Most parents have not been trained to directly provide their children with education nor do they have the experience to do so. Yet, they were thrown into the deep end of the pool and asked to swim.
Directives from Whitmer and school districts to parents on how to continue their child’s education came with the assumption that those parents had the capabilities to take in all of the information and put it into practice, Alison Arnold, director of Interdisciplinary Center for Community Health and Wellness for the Central Michigan University College of Medicine, said. She added that it is both normal and understandable for parents to feel inadequate about how they are teaching their children.
Although Jordan believes the right decision was made to promote students to the next grade level without requirements that all work be completed and the understanding that grades will not be negatively affected because of missed work, she said she still feels the pressure to make sure her children are successful. She said their readiness to return to school in the fall depends on how much they work at home.
“Honestly, we’re very behind schedule,” she said. “We’ve been having a really difficult time keeping up with all the assignments they’ve had. Some days they just want to give up and not do it anymore.”
Carol Greilick, Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District assistant superintendent, said educators are already having conversations about “what life will look like in the fall.”
Greilick said they are calculating how many and what resources will need to be directed at remedial teaching — going over subject matter that was missed this year — as well as reestablishing classroom routines and supporting students’ social-emotional development.
“It’s big,” Greilick said. “We have to create a foundation with our students and families. That foundation involves having some empathy for their losses.”
Some of that empathy might also go a long way in helping with the temper tantrums and meltdowns until school is back in session. Pastor Brian knows that.
“A little bit of grace is all we need,” he said. “Saying that is so much easier than actually doing it sometimes, but we all have it in us.”
