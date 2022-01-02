TRAVERSE CITY — Watching the Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees discuss masking during their Dec. 20 meeting, Megan Lau wondered why her daughter, and other students her age, were excluded from the conversation.
In October, the TCAPS trustees voted to sunset their universal mask mandate on Dec. 31, after which students and staff would be allowed to mask up in school at their discretion. On Dec. 20 — the board’s last scheduled meeting before Christmas break — trustees discussed masking but allowed the preset expiration date stand.
The decision to lift the mandate was made with the imminent approval of a vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds in mind; many board members felt with a vaccine available to more TCAPS students, dropping the mask mandate would be a fair choice.
However, the vaccine is not available to all TCAPS students. Lau’s daughter, and many other preschoolers in TCAPS classrooms, still are younger than 5 and unable to be vaccinated.
“How could a board of people who are meant to represent a school system in its entirety leave out a whole population of their students?” Lau said.
Lau now isn’t sure where her daughter will finish preschool. She has a 9-month-old son as well, and she is afraid to put the health of her children at risk by sending her unvaccinated 4-year-old to a classroom without a mask mandate.
“I don’t know what the rest of the year will look like if they don’t reinstate the mask mandate because I am a working mom,” Lau said. “I don’t have the bandwidth to stay in the workforce and educate my child for … the remainder of the school year. So do you leave the workforce and stop contributing to the economy for the betterment of your child? Do you find another school opening in a preschool, which is non-existent? I don’t know.”
Some parents and community members who have protested the mask mandate from the beginning — and even levied a lawsuit against the district over the masking requirement — are happy with its expiration.
“They don’t have any authority to make a rule like this for children to wear to cover their faces throughout the day,” said Sally Roeser, a TCAPS parent who spearheaded a lawsuit against the district to fight its mask mandate. “That is an extreme medical mandate that we don’t think people should have to follow for one, but a school board in particular, does not have the authority to make a rule like that.”
Roeser said the masking mandate is “absolutely inappropriate.” Her biggest concerns are that such a mandate takes autonomy away from parents and causes mental health issues with students.
But a surge of parents now have stepped forward to ask why the TCAPS board would allow students to return to school without a mask mandate, especially in the face of high levels of local COVID cases, the emergence of the omicron variant and encouragement from local health care experts to maintain the masking mandate. For parents like Lau, whose children are more vulnerable to the virus, the expiration of the masking mandate means that they are now left with a tough decision to make.
Brianne Pawloski, whose son Aiden is in kindergarten at Willow Hill Elementary, plans to pull her son out of in-person school for the rest of the year and send him to TCAPS’s homebound program instead. Aiden has a rare health condition that places him at risk of getting severely sick if he catches COVID.
TCAPS’s homebound program offers students who cannot attend school because of illness the opportunity to meet with a teacher twice per week to help them pass school. Aiden was in the program last year, but he joined classes in-person this year and was thriving, Pawloski said.
“Now, once again, I have to take away that piece of normalcy that he had where he was making friends for the first time, having some independence, learning and growing by leaps and bounds compared to having such a short amount of time with a teacher in the home environment and not having any of that socialization,” Pawloski said. “It’s my understanding that (the board) is supposed to make schools safe and accessible for all students and that is not what they are doing. It’s not safe and accessible for my son to go to school.”
Holly T. Bird, a member of the San Felipe Pueblo, said she is also plans to pull her child from in-person school now that the mask mandate will expire. Bird’s child, who uses they pronouns, is an 11th grader at TCAPS with an autoimmune disease that would cause them to become very sick if they contracted COVID, Bird said.
Last year, in order to keep them safe from COVID, Bird enrolled her child in virtual school. They struggled in virtual school, but now Bird said she again is considering virtual as an option for her child to complete the school year.
“I’m literally pulling my child out of the school system and having them go somewhere else because … if they can’t make decisions that are for the safety of my child then I’m not going to trust them for the rest of the school year or for my child’s remaining education,” Bird said.
Both before and after the Dec. 20 board meeting, trustees felt pressure from members of the community to maintain the mask mandate.
Before the meeting, the board received emails from Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease specialist at Munson Healthcare, former TCAPS board members Gary Appel, Megan Crandall, Erik J. Falconer, Pam Forton, Kelly Hall, Jeff Leonhardt, Julie Puckett, Marjorie Rich Frederick Tank and 16 local pediatricians, urging them to maintain the mask mandate.
The letter from local pediatricians cited the local COVID-19 positivity rate, the strain on Munson Healthcare’s facilities and delays in local contact tracing as reasons the district should continue to require masks. The letter also says while a vaccine was approved for 5- to 11-year olds in November, the percentage of children fully vaccinated in that age group remains low.
According to Michigan.gov’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, only 22.5 percent of children ages 5-11 in Grand Traverse County are fully vaccinated.
“The main recommendations from significant specialists and experts in the field, and in our community and the state, have said we need to do this,” said Stephanie Galdes, a pediatrician at Kids Creek Children’s Clinic who signed onto the letter. “We should follow what they’re saying, at least for the time being, until we learn more.”
In a Dec. 23 Facebook post Board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr called on trustees to call an emergency meeting and reinstate the mandate. Soon after, a group of parents began an Action Network letter writing campaign that, as of Thursday evening, more than 4,900 participants — meaning each trustee has received more than 700 emails urging them to call an emergency meeting and reinstate the mask mandate.
On Tuesday, the Traverse City Education Association president Mike Livengood emailed the board urging them to reconvene before Jan. 1 and reinstate the mask mandate. Livengood cited a recent survey taken by 85 percent of the union’s members that showed 75 percent want universal masking to continue.
Livengood told trustees, upon the Jan. 3 return to school, the board should expect, among many things, a possible increase in mid-year resignations and leaves of absence, public picketing around the Boardman Administration building and the COVID-related death of a student or staff member linked to an infection contracted at school.
On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Education sent a letter to school superintendents “urging schools to reinforce actions that can help alleviate the risks associated with this COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an MDHHS press release.
The letter warned against large gatherings, promoted vaccines and regular testing and recommended universal indoor masking.
“They don’t seem willing to listen to the health experts,” said Katie Wibby whose daughter is in first grade at TCAPS. “I think the messaging coming from Munson — and there’s a group of pediatricians that keeps emailing them — that is pretty clear that they should continue masking.”
Board President Scott Newman-Bale said in the wake of the Dec. 20 meeting, the board’s trustees have been getting “mixed feedback”, but most of it seems to be pro-masking. On Thursday, he attempted to call an emergency meeting but did not have a quorum to proceed with a meeting.
Newman-Bale said he and his board members are struggling to parse through all the science, data and medical opinions available to them. He said he has been reading many different studies and government sources, and he has seen varying advice from the medical community regarding COVID precautions.
Newman-Bale also added that he and other trustees support vaccines and encourage the members of their community to get vaccinated.
“I don’t have an anti-science board here,” Newman-Bale said. “I’ve just got a really confused, overloaded bunch of individuals who are struggling.”
Fear and anger were among the emotions Lau listed as part of her reaction to the board’s inaction on Dec. 20. She is leaning on the hope that an emergency meeting will be called. Otherwise, she is unsure what the rest of the school year looks like for her daughter.
“In the coming days I hope, I pray, I beg, I plead, I almost cry, that they reinstate the mask mandate because it’s literally the least we could do … The least we can do is put a piece of cloth over our faces,” Lau said. “I have no other option for my daughter. None.”