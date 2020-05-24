TRAVERSE CITY — Real estate transactions ground to halt in April because of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. But they rebounded in May as pent-up demand burst forth.
The Traverse City residential scene remained a seller’s market this spring, with potential buyers anxious to scoop up houses as soon as they could sign the papers. It appears the local real estate scene is swinging back toward normal.
But one segment of the local real estate market may feel the effects of the pandemic shut-down far longer than most: short-term rentals. Typically rented by the day or week, short-term rentals allow property owners to make more money than longer-term rentals. Some houses can bring in summer weekly rents that rival monthly fees at comparable properties. But the short-term rental revenue stream has been cut off the state, an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Basically they’ve said short-term rentals are not permitted to function right now — and we don’t know how far into the foreseeable future,” Traverse Area Association of Realtors Chief Executive Officer Kim Pontius.
“We’re all trying to figure it out: What does that mean?”
It does mean that owners of short-term rental properties aren’t pulling in any income. But the still need to pay mortgages.
“I’m kind of freaking out,” said Anne Leonardi, who rents out a single property near Traverse City through Airbnb.
She began renting a house last year, and had a great summer in 2019. The future looked bright, and she borrowed money for project not related to the rental — but is counting on rental income to pay back the loan. The pandemic has her worried.
“I do not have any full weeks booked,” said Leonardi. “I have nothing in June, three three-day weekends in July. And then August I have three weekends. I’m down about $15,000” compared to last summer.
Even Airbnb hosts who have some rentals still on the books this summer aren’t sure if those reservations will evaporate if COVID-19 restrictions continue.
“We have some that are still scheduled for July at this point,” said Katie Marks. “About one third of our income comes from Airbnb. Our Airbnb is actually on the same property that we live on. We took over my parents’ house because they couldn’t afford it anymore.
“To keep our other house on the property we rent it out in the summertime. That pays for our mortgage and our taxes on that house,” she said.
Marks hopes that restrictions on short-term rentals are gone by the end of June. Even if that happens, she’s still feeling financial pain.
“So this year, we’re going to miss about six weeks of the approximately 18 weeks we rent it out,” she said. “That’s going to be a third of that income is gone. And that’s if we’re allowed to rent it out in July.”
The rental house in 2019 was occupied all but one weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
“I’m just really hoping that we will be able to start renting in July, because if we can’t, we can’t pay for the house for the rest of year,” Marks said. “We’ve got about $1,000 of bills between mortgage and taxes and utilities for that house. We need to bank about $12,000 just to keep it open all year.”
Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of the summer tourist season. But short-term rentals are still forbidden in Michigan this weekend.
“We’re getting in a little too close to the season to see a rebound in short-term rental activity,” said Pontius.
“Even with things coming back, even if short-term rentals, by some miracle, were allowed to start marketing and take reservations, it’s probably going to be diminished.”
“I think you’re going to see some people that bought them as an investment, maybe so they could hold them until retirement or whatever, that are going to find themselves — not only not seeing the kind of income that they were planning for coming in this season — but, you know, the taxes aren’t going down. Most of those properties are non-homestead. So it’s a burden for them to hang onto because of the tax situation. Just trying to maintain the property, keep the overhead costs paid.”
Statistics show that confidence in vacation plans took a nose dive during the pandemic.
AirDNA, a provider of short-term vacation rental data and analytics, said total weekly revenue for properties in Traverse City dropped by 48 percent between April 5 and April 19.
New bookings for any date in the future dropped by 63 percent between March 1 and April 12, according to AirDNA, suggesting that guests are hesitant to make plans while the pandemic continues. That lack of confidence may force some owners to make other plans.
Some property owners in northern California’s Sonoma Valley, the Associated Press reports, are at least temporarily converting from short-term rentals to longer-term rentals. A similar strategy could offer a measure of relief for northern Michigan property owners.
“Some people will probably convert to residential rentals (year-round or multi-month) for a year or two to see how things change. So that could be a benefit to putting more affordable rentals in the queue,” Pontius said. “California — what they’re feeling out there, we’re feeling. Clearly we don’t have the volume that they have out there. I think this is going to be a really tough year for that industry.”
If some properties previously in the short-term rental market do become available for longer terms, it could help relieve the widely reported shortage of housing in many northern Michigan communities.
“That’s always been one of the big bugaboos about the short-term rentals,” said Pontius. “It takes a lot of properties off the market for people who are looking to move up here and rent a house for a residence.”
“That would be one way for somebody who’s got an investment property might be able to recover — they won’t recover at the level that they would have, probably, with a short-term rental — but it is an option.”
“The biggest problem is, if you rent it residential for a year or two, can you get your short-term rental status back?”
