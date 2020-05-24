TRAVERSE CITY — Declining mortgage rates are a boon to buyers, even in the midst of an economic crisis.
Real estate experts in the Grand Traverse region say low rates may be helping insulate the local market from a nationwide slowdown in sales — nearly 18 percent in April.
Realtors and other experts say those who think buyers can take the reins in northern Michigan in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn it triggered are mistaken.
“It’s still a seller’s market in my point of view,” said 30-year Realtor Shelly Brunette of Real Estate One. “If it’s priced right, it should sell.”
“We are in a very strong seller’s market,” said Realtor Meagan Luce of Century 21 Northland. “January and February opened up strong. Then COVID hit and we couldn’t do anything.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me if this is a buyer’s market and my answer would be ‘No.’”
Buyers benefit from low interest rates, in addition to other programs designed to get people into a permanent place of their own.
Interest rates listed on the Wells Fargo website are 3.25 percent with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 3.352 on a 30-year fixed mortgage.
The 20-year rates are 2.875 percent and a 3.031 APR. The 15-year fixed rates are 2.625 percent and 2.789 APR.
“And they’re probably going down more,” Luce said.
According to the Mortgage-X Mortgage Information Service, the lowest Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation’s (Freddie Mac) Weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the lowest fixed 30-year rate since 2000 was 3.34 percent in December of 2012.
“The rates are really good,” said Jim Behrmann, home mortgage consultant in the Traverse City Wells Fargo office. “The programs are endless in terms of what they can do.”
Going, going, gone
Like nearly every industry outside of healthcare, real estate came to a screeching halt when COVID-19 went from an overseas situation to a global pandemic. Maybe even more so because spring was starting to burst forth from the usual winter slowdown.
According to statistics from the Traverse Area Association of Realtors, March sales numbers were nearly identical to the year prior, 217 in March 2020 and 222 in March 2019 in the five-county area. April saw 219 home sales in 2019, but that dipped to 166 this April.
A release from the National Association of Realtors showed April existing home sales were down 17.8 percent nationally from March to April, and April 2020 was down 17.2 percent from a year ago.
The decrease in sales was across all regions.
The median home price nationally was $286,800 in April, according to the national association.
That’s up 7.4 percent from April 2019 and marked the 98th-straight monthly increase from the previous year.
When real estate services returned in Michigan on May 7, it locally became what Behrmann called “the hurry-up game” to make up for the lost time. Brunette said sales of higher-priced homes and those outside a 30-mile radius from downtown Traverse City slowed, but not by much.
“It was gangbusters,” Brunette said. “We’re getting a lot of listings. We have a lot of people who are $250,000-and-less buyers — and no inventory. That’s the sweet spot.”
Combine that demand with low interest rates, and northern Michigan is a hot market. Behrmann said he had a client make an offer on a property Monday and learned it had attracted nine competing offers that same day.
Brunette said 61 houses in Grand Traverse County were listed for sale between May 7 and May 19 — and 31 of those already are under contract.
“Our inventory is really low, as it has been, and our interest rates are low,” Luce said. “Homes that are priced well are selling very quickly. We’re seeing a lot of multiple-offer situations.”
That’s great news for those with a metal sign in front of their house; not so much for potential buyers. Those living downstate and looking for a place in the five-county region need to make a virtual offer or not bother, Brunette said.
“From a buyer’s standpoint, you don’t have the luxury to drive up from downstate and come up for the weekend to look at houses,” she said. “Don’t waste your gas. Somebody’s going to buy it before you ever get here.
“As a seller, it’s nice to know that if I put my house on the market, it’s going to sell in a couple weeks.”
Luce knows all about the demand to live up north, even on a temporary basis. Luce said she received four inquiries on May 19 — the day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an ease of restrictions — for the Memorial Day weekend concerning two Airbnb rentals she owns in Elmwood and East Bay townships. Short-term rentals aren’t yet allowed.
“Right now my seasons are booked with the exception of the last couple of months,” she said.
Forecasting the future
Always a tough task in any business, it is difficult to gaze into the unknown.
Brunette said she can foresee higher-priced homes selling more slowly in the coming months, but that’s about it. She could also see regulations putting a crimp in demand for vacation rentals.
“This is not a market that is softening and loosening,” Brunette said. “The numbers don’t show it, the numbers of phone calls don’t show it, and the number of inquiries don’t show that.”
A CNBC article reported that mortgage applications rose 6 percent last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Purchases were 1.5 percent lower than a year ago, but six weeks prior the drop was 35 percent.
Luce said home sales in Grand Traverse County are up 6.7 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019.
Luce said Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research at NAR, is predicting a 15 percent decrease in the number of units sold in 2020 — a result of the second-quarter closing — but a 1 to 3 percent increase in valuations.
“Our local market tends to appreciate much higher than the national market,” Luce said.
Brunette said the buying and selling of homes will be an economic catalyst. She said the only time it didn’t deliver was when homeowners were overextended a dozen years ago.
“Other than the real estate market crash in 2008-09, real estate is the industry that has taken us out of the last five recessions,” she said. “It’s solid and it’s relatively stable. Except for the 2008-09 crash — which had nothing to do with with an economic recession like this.”
