TRAVERSE CITY — Toni Sober has been looking to buy a home for about three years.
Sober has a great credit score, has been at the same job for 18 years and has been pre-approved for a home in the $150,000 to $160,000 range.
“I’m 55 years old and I’d like to be a homeowner in this community that I live in, work in and volunteer in,” Sober said.
In the post-COVID-19 world, her search will be even more difficult.
Home sales stopped in April because of COVID-19, but now that restrictions are easing up, available housing stock is being snapped up even as home prices are on the rise, leaving even more people out of the opportunity for home-ownership.
“Some houses that were on the market last year and didn’t sell, they’ve come on the market now and they are jacking up the prices,” said Steve Drews, who is looking for a home priced in that sweet spot of $200,000 or less.
Drews and his wife Louise retired, sold their Lapeer home and are living in an apartment while they look for a house near Frankfort in Benzie County.
Shopping online was a frustrating ordeal while the couple waited out the state’s shutdown.
“We’ve been watching houses up there come and go,” Steve Drews said. “The housing market is a feeding frenzy. Houses are getting multiple offers within days on the market. Anything close to $200,000 is a hot commodity.”
In the five-county Grand Traverse region there is a potential demand for 2,813 owner-occupied homes through 2025 — with about half of those homes needed in Traverse City, according to a study done by LandUse USA for Networks Northwest and Housing North. The study, released last year, looked only at the demand for homes that would be lived in year-round.
About two-thirds of those potential buyers are looking to pay less than $200,000, the study shows.
As of Monday there were 1,474 single-family homes listed for sale in the region, according to information from the Traverse Area Association of Realtors. Of those, 357 were listed at less than $200,000 and 443 were listed at more than $500,000.
The LandUse USA study was done before the pandemic, which will only worsen the long-standing housing shortage in the area and imbalance in wages and housing costs.
“There will be people who’ve lost their jobs and will remain unemployed,” said Kathy Egan, community development manager for Networks Northwest.
Kimberly Pontius, CEO of TAAR, said that Traverse City’s high land costs and limited development space have compounded — if not created — the housing problem.
“It’s virtually impossible to build a home in Traverse City because of the dirt and the taxes and keep it under $200,000,” Pontius said. “That is why builders are building more condos.”
Realtor and real estate investor Sam Flamont purchased a lot on Barlow Street with the intention of creating more long-term housing for Traverse City. He had a client that he was planning to build a home for that, including appliances, would be priced under $160,000.
He recently was told he would not be able to use the existing water main that supplies a home already on the lot, which meant he would have to spend up to $40,000 to bring the main to the back of the lot.
“That completely destroyed the budget,” Flamont said.
He is working on other options, but as someone who advocates for affordable and accessible housing, he said it’s discouraging to see those kinds of roadblocks firsthand.
Pontius said it is also difficult for builders in the area to meet the formulas for getting state and federal subsidies for their projects. The area is considered rural because of its relatively low population and it doesn’t have a blighted downtown like Grand Rapids, Detroit and other cities.
That could be changing with new census numbers, he said.
“With the new census Traverse City will finally be considered a micropolitan area,” he said.
A micropolitan area is defined by the U.S. Census Bureau as having a population core of more than 10,000 but less than 50,000. That could increase builders’ opportunities to apply for some subsidies, Pontius said.
The demand for housing has risen since the last study was commissioned by Networks Northwest in 2014, Egan said.
“The picture is the same,” she said. “The vast depth and breadth of housing needs that we have has not been addressed.”
Sober says adding to the problem is that most of the homes in her price range are not livable. She has looked at homes that need to be rewired, and have torn-up floors and garages that are falling apart. The money to do those kinds of repairs is just not in her budget.
Drews is willing to buy a fixer-upper, knowing that may be his only option.
