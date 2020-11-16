ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. [mdash] Delorese Charlene (Murphy) Parsons, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Oct. 26, 2020 at home with her husband, Dale, by her side. "Dory" as she was called, was born May 20, 1939 in Traverse City. She was the daughter of Fred and Thelma (Murphy) Warren. She leav…