LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including high school football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state’s spiking coronavirus cases.
The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. They are not as sweeping as the stay-at-home order last spring but are extensive. They were announced as Michigan faces surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide and rising deaths.
“The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice and we need to take some action,” Whitmer said at an evening news conference.
An order written by the state health department prohibits high schools, colleges and universities from offering in-person instruction. K-8 schools can continue with on-site classes, though — as before — it is not required. Restaurants, now operating at 50 percent capacity, must halt dine-in service.
Shortly after the order was disclosed, Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced the district will suspend all in-person classes beginning Wednesday and will not resume face-to-face school until at least Dec. 8.
“We are grateful to have been able to have face-to-face learning happening in our schools for the last few weeks,” said Dr. John VanWagoner, TCAPS superintendent in a statement released with the announcement. “However, we knew there would likely come a time when the virus could again lead us to need to take a pause from in-person activities and return to remote learning for a while. We are hoping this three-week remote learning time will allow us to begin to again flatten the curve.”
Indoor residential gatherings, which were capped at 10 people, can include no more than two households. Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 25 people. Entertainment facilities such as theaters, bowling alleys and indoor water parks must close again. Gyms and pools can stay open but not offer group classes.
Whitmer urged the public to “double down” with precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping distance to avoid a second stay-at-home order.
Robert Gordon, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, noted that the order “focuses on indoor gatherings and the settings where groups gather and where the virus can thrive.”
The new restrictions follow two weeks of precipitous rise in both COVID-19 positive test results and the percentage of positive tests in each day’s batch of samples. Between late October and last week, the seven-day average of positive test results in Michigan spiked from fewer than 2,000 to more than 6,000.
The new restrictions follow three days after hospital leaders from across Michigan joined a conference call to plead with Michiganders to adhere to public health orders and limit exposures. The health leaders warned of spiking COVID-19 patients in their facilities colliding with limited health care workers to meet the need.
“The health care system can capsize if you don’t keep (COVID-19 spread) under control,” warned John Fox, president and CEO of Beaumont Health, the state’s largest hospital system.
By Friday, Munson Healthcare listed 69 COVID-19 patients were receiving inpatient treatment in the network’s three hospitals where COVID units have been established. Forty-six of those patients were at Munson Hospital in Traverse City, a dramatic rise from the facility’s single-digit COVID patient counts a few months ago.
The number of daily positive COVID-19 test results spiked by more than 500 percent during the past four weeks, while the percentage of positive results returning with each daily batch of tests also spiked. By Friday, more than 10 percent of COVID-19 test results returned in Grand Traverse County were positive while the state’s hardest hit counties saw nearly 23 percent positive results.
The governor’s announcement drew mixed reaction. Hospitals, universities, colleges, community colleges and K-12 school boards backed the move. But the Michigan Education Association, the state’s largest school employee union, said it did not go far enough and added that in-person learning should be paused for all grades.
“These are frightening and stressful times for everyone in public education — from employees to parents to students,” said MEA President Paula Herbart.
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President and CEO Justin Winslow noted that “there are no easy decisions right now” but criticized closing restaurants for a second time this year — “this time with no safety net of federal stimulus dollars to soften the blow to already ailing operators and employees.” He said just 4.4 percent of identified outbreaks have been tracked to restaurants.
Whitmer said the virus has spread so much that it is too inherently risky to have people from multiple households dining in a restaurant.
Republicans who control the Legislature, who previously successfully challenged the governor’s use of an emergency-powers law to manage the crisis, again accused her of acting unilaterally. They have opposed her call to codify a mask mandate.
Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as Thanksgiving and winter celebrations approach.
As of Sunday, Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker has reached 11 million after topping 10 million cases Nov. 9 — with the most recent million coming in just six days. It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state Jan. 20.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.