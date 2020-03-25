I marvel at the healthcare professionals working together to prepare for the inevitable number of individuals that will be affected by SARS-CoV-2. Thousands of hours of preparation have taken place to date with many more to follow.
Munson Healthcare is the major healthcare provider in northern Michigan. They take their responsibility very seriously and are preparing accordingly.
Many of my family, extended family and friends will be on the front lines of this pandemic. Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, respiratory therapist, medical laboratory technologists, environmental services personnel, fire fighters/EMT/paramedics, police officers and many more that I have not mentioned have and will face these challenges.
They place their own health on the line for those that will be infected by this virus. They are the heroes.
What can we as a community do to support the healthcare providers?
We need to heed the warnings and recommendations that the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the local public health department have outlined.
The primary mitigation strategy to date is social distancing which must be taken seriously before we can lower the curve of new cases. Good hand hygiene (20 second wash with soap and water) and eliminate touching of the face with our hands will decrease spreading of this novel virus.
We also need to step up to support this group by thanking them for their efforts. You can thank them in many ways by offering them a meal, babysitting their children, helping out with household or yard choirs that they may not be able to accomplish due to the work load that they will be facing. Show them how much they are appreciated in this time of need.
Another group that has been drastically affected by COVID-19 is small businesses throughout the state and community. We need to also support many of the workers that may have lost their jobs due to the mitigation practice of social distancing. They need our help to make it through this challenging period.
One last point, during my career as a hospital pharmacist, I have weathered many outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics including HIV, 911 and bioterrorism, H1N1 influenza and Ebola.
Often, when these occur we think of the health of our family and friends. The unethical practice of hoarding and stockpiling medications that may or may not be effective for the current pandemic should be discouraged. I have witnessed this during 911 and the Anthrax letter alert by healthcare providers.
As a pharmacist and healthcare professional, the most important thing is bring no harm to our patients. This can’t be accomplished by the indiscriminate prescribing of large amount of medication for family and friends that may not be safe and which this medication may be necessary for hospitalized patients.
We as a society must step up and make a difference during this time of need for those that are willing to sacrifice all for the livelihood of others.
About the author: Michael D. Tiberg has worked as a hospital pharmacist for more than 25 years at Munson Medical Center as an infectious diseases pharmacist. He is board certified pharmacotherapy specialist with added qualifications in infectious diseases. He founded Antimicrobial Stewardship Advisors in 2016 as a consulting firm to mitigate the overuse of unnecessary antibiotics in our society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.