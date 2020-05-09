TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan saw only three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, with no new deaths to add to the region’s 37.
Alpena, Crawford and Otsego Counties each saw one new positive case.
Munson Healthcare released the number of coronavirus patients currently under their care and reported that only three patients in its eight-hospital network currently are hospitalized because of COVID-19. Two are being cared for in Cadillac and one in Grayling. This downward trend is encouraging for the folks at Munson but they still are wary of the possibility of an uptick in cases.
“We’re encouraged by the low numbers we’re seeing now, especially the low number of hospitalized patients,“ said Dianne Michalek, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Munson Healthcare. ”We do think that the stay-at-home orders and social-distancing effort in the community have definitely contributed to those lower numbers.”
However, Michalek confirmed with Munson Chief Medical Officer Kevin Omilusik that it is difficult to pinpoint why hospitalization rates in northern Michigan have declined.
“It’s hard to tell why the hospitalization rate is going down, and the only thing I think we can attribute it to at this time is the slight downward trend we’re seeing and the infection rates right now,” Michalek said.
Munson also is closely monitoring the increase in cases on the west side of Michigan including Grand Rapids. Michalek said they are concerned with the new rise in cases and expect people, with restrictions being lifted, to begin traveling north to open their cottages.
“That’s alarming to us,” Michalek said. “We are still preparing for a possible surge just by watching what is happening in western Michigan right now.”
She also said that things like virtual doctor visits and drive-thru testing sits have helped flatten the curve in our communities by limiting initial exposure with anyone who is feeling ill.
The state of Michigan reported 22,686 total recoveries from COVID-19 as of Saturday, May 9. The state defines a recovered patient as someone who is alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.
