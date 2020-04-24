TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority will launch an online marketplace for the Sara Hardy Farmers Market next month, according to a release.
It’s the first time the DDA has offered an online market.
The online market will allow for “single customer transactions from multiple farms. Customers will place orders throughout the week for pick-up on market days,” according to the release.
The online marketplace is expected to begin May 2. First pick up would begin on May 9.
In the release, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said the online marketplace will continue the tradition of connecting customers with local agriculture.
“We are pleased to continue to provide an online platform that connects people and farmers,” Derenzy said.
The online platform will also allow for food assistance programs to be redeemed for purchases.
The DDA is working with the Michigan Farmers Market Association and the State of Michigan on new layouts and procedures to maintain social distancing guidelines for the market. The DDA is targeting a June 2020 opening for the physical market.
The online marketplace will be hosted through Local Food Marketplace at www.dda.downtowntc.com/farmers-market.
