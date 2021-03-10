One Year: Heartache, challenges dominate year of living amid pandemic

TRAVERSE CITY — Dick Grout has survived two pandemics in his 100 years.
It has been one year since the first case was reported in Michigan on March 10, 2020 and Grout, who was born at the tail end of the 1918 influenza pandemic, is now vaccinated against COVID-19 — the disease that ravaged the world during the past 15 months.
Grout, a World War II veteran who also survived D-Day, lives at the Cordia senior living center where residents have not dined together since the start of the pandemic. That changed Monday with the CDC’s easing of some restrictions.
“I’m happy to report that last night was the first time we’ve eaten together in a long time,” Grout said. “It was a big deal.”
The Spanish flu killed 675,000 Americans. As of early Tuesday, 527,000 deaths were attributed to COVID-19, 594 of them at Munson hospitals.
Many of those who died from COVID died alone, as hospitals and nursing homes restricted visitors to keep other patients and residents safe.
Patti Bravard’s mother, Paula Burnett, was in a COVID-19 hub at Medilodge GTC when she died in November, during the worst wave of the pandemic. Burnett died of pneumonia, but Bravard considers her death part of the pandemic’s collateral damage.
“They’re not doing well,” she said, of nursing home residents. “They spend most of their time in their rooms, often alone. And when they can’t see the people they love for months at a time, people will just give up.”
Bravard was able to be with her mother when she died, as she was in hospice care within the facility. She’s thankful she was able to share end-of-life time, though she still feels deep grief over the loss. She doesn’t know whether the pandemic and being in a nursing home shortened her mother’s life, but she’s hopeful that as time passes, happy memories will eclipse what weighs on her now.
Health care heroes
After months working in a designated COVID-19 unit during the worst of the pandemic, Sophy Jenkins returned to work as a registered nurse in Munson’s intensive care unit.
Jenkins, of Kalkaska County, said the COVID-19 unit was returned to the floor’s regular assignment after the coronavirus patient census dropped. Pandemic patients are now cared for in ICU isolation rooms or in after-COVID care rooms.
“It’s not exhausting our staff like it was before or taking up so many rooms,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins attributed the disease’s decline to vaccinations and people continuing to social distance.
“There’s really no other explanation. It was a process,” she said. “The more people are getting vaccinated, the fewer patients we are seeing. It’s really fantastic. Going to work has been a lot less grim these days.”
Knowing that most of the region’s residents adhered to pandemic restrictions to limit the disease’s spread — a selfless way of living with others’ needs in mind — is “so relieving, so reassuring,” Jenkins said.
“It’s the best support you can get, fighting this thing with us outside the hospital walls,” she said.
The past year also fostered a tremendous sense of camaraderie and teamwork among health care workers, as they all had to get through the worst challenges surrounding equipment, personal protective gear, staffing shortages and more. There’s a lot of things within the medical system that Jenkins said she finds herself reflecting on after one year battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I put on a pair of gloves, I think ‘I don’t have to re-use these gloves for five days.’ I don’t have to re-use my mask for three shifts. There’s so much now I’ll never take for granted in medicine again,” she said, adding that she feels as if her worst shifts are behind her.
“It’s a year nobody will ever forget in medicine. But as dark as it was, a lot of good came to of it as far as health care workers and the unity and perseverance we all had. There was a lot of loss, but at least we are on the other side of it now.”
Homeschooling challenges
One year ago the scope of pandemic had yet to come into focus for parents and their school-aged children.
Most believed the school closures, which began March 13, would last a couple of weeks — a month at most.
When Brian Williams’ two sons and two daughters came home from school with word that classes were canceled he and his wife Leah were confident they could handle having their kids at home for a short period of time. They handle summer break, they said, so why would a week or two be any different?
“To me, everything seemed a bit overblown at the time because we didn’t even know and there were like two cases,” Williams said. “But it continued to grow. Slowly, it kept gaining momentum — even throughout that weekend.”
When weeks stretched into months and school shifted online, juggling the responsibilities of being a parent and now an at-home teacher led to mental fatigue for many.
Williams, who is also a pastor, had to figure out how to host church services or even if they could.
“In the span of about three hours, everything changed,” he said.
Williams said society no longer can take for granted the ability to be together.
“It’s not something that’s guaranteed anymore,” he said.
Doing business in a pandemic
A year of social distancing changed attitudes about interaction with others at stores and restaurants.
“When somebody walks in the door now, they’re very hesitant,” said Cindy Blair, manager of Randy’s Diner, 1120 Carver St. “They stop and look at you like they’re wondering what you’re going to do or say. People don’t want to talk as much as they used to. Everybody’s shy and very reserved now.”
“Before, when somebody walked in the door, it was, ‘Hi! How’re you doing?’ Now, it’s like they wait for you to talk to them and see how your demeanor is,” Blair said.
Like many restaurants, Randy’s Diner has struggled to find people willing to work during a period when pandemic-supplemented unemployment benefits often add up to more than hourly wages.
“We have probably half the employees that we had before,” said Blair. “Everybody’s working double what they used to work, and not by choice.”
“If our loyal employees weren’t here, we would have to close at night and only be open during the day. We don’t have enough employees.”
Seven of the 20 employees who were with Randy’s Diner a year ago still are working. A handful of new employees have helped rebuild the staff after a series of lockdowns, but the diner continues operating shorthanded, Blair said.
The pandemic presented a quandary for industries that depend upon on travel when health experts strongly urged people not to, said Trevor Tkach, CEO and president of Traverse City Tourism. Those who did visit the region risked bringing COVID-19 with them, just as those who left the Traverse City area risked bringing it back.
Constantly shifting or vaguely-worded executive orders had business owners and travelers alike puzzled over what was allowed and what wasn’t, Tkach said. Reopening the region in mid-2020 gave some the impression to head up north, whether that was the intent or not, he said.
He said the pandemic revealed the kind of people who work in hospitality by the way they treated each other and the way they banded together.
“I think not knowing exactly how to respond to it, a lot of businesses just did their best to maintain a safe environment,” he said. “They were just trying to do good business, make money to stay open to stay alive and I think we did that fairly successfully.”
Traverse City Tourism shifted gears to work with businesses on strategies to keep customers safe while keeping doors open, Tkach said. He believes every business learned a lesson about staying nimble and working together.
He’s “eternally optimistic” about the coming summer, and is watching both how consumer confidence in travel rises as vaccine rates do, and how airlines continue to bet on Cherry Capital Airport for nonstop flights.
One lasting change could be that businesses rework their operations to require fewer employees, Tkach said. The service industry faced a staffing crunch before the pandemic, a shortage that worsened after many were forced to lay off employees in early 2020.
“I think a lot of businesses have been trying to reinvent their way of doing business that doesn’t require as many employees,” he said.
A quiet summer
COVID canceled all festivals and events for the summer of 2020, including the biggest — the National Cherry Festival for only the second time in its history.
Kat Paye, Cherry Fest executive director, said it’s on for 2021 but likely will look different than in years past.
“We will make decisions as we get a little bit closer as to what events can and cannot happen in those parameters,” Paye said.
Parameters means crowd size restrictions, currently at 300 people per outside event or 1,000 at an outdoor entertainment or recreation facility, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Those would rule out the biggest events — fireworks and the air show — by a long shot, Paye said.
“So those are entirely in discussion right now whether or not those move forward, the air show, the parades — a lot of them,” she said.
Many Cherry Fest standbys are fine, like the Hole in One contest, Paye said. Festival organizers are weighing options for new events, and how to add a virtual component to festival staples.
There’s still a chance the festival might have to be canceled again, but Paye is optimistic.
Covid and the courts
Attorney Paul Jarboe credited 86th District and 13th Circuit Court staff with responding well to the pandemic, being flexible with scheduling and responsive to the needs of defendants.
“I would make this observation — I really think the courts, the circuit court and the district court, have done a very good job at managing us through this pandemic,” said Jarboe, coordinator of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission for Grand Traverse counties. “They’ve made the adjustments they’ve needed to make, and I also credit the attorneys I oversee with doing an excellent job of shifting their participation in the courtroom to Zoom.”
Jarboe said the MIDC provided funding to the Grand Traverse County’s jail to purchase of iPads so defendants could communicate with their attorneys.
Sentencing and other criminal hearings in 13th Circuit still are conducted remotely, but Judge Thomas G. Power said the court forestalled a backlog of pending jury trials by being creative in how they schedule and conduct them.
“Starting mid-March when COVID exploded in the United States, the Supreme Court said no more face-to-face trials,” Power said. “On the 23rd of June, we had the first jury trial in the state of Michigan.”
It was a civil case, and the court was able to conduct eight trials over the next four-plus months by using Central High School’s auditorium for jury selection and hosting trials in the county’s largest courtroom with social distancing guidelines, Power said.
Court halted again November through January, as infections spiked, though jury trials began again in February. All trials have been re-set, Power said, and the reluctance Power said he anticipated hasn’t materialized. Those who defer jury service because of COVID-19 do so legitimately after having a close contact, he said.
“I do have a couple of civil cases reset for the summer, though I don’t think we’re behind at all, particularly in criminal cases,” he added. “We’re pretty well caught up. It’s a little cumbersome, we have to plan our schedule more carefully but we’ve been able to keep the justice system moving forward in our court.”
Beyond the pandemic
During the past year, health care professionals have been nimble in their response to the pandemic, from setting up drive-through testing sites to setting up mass vaccination clinics and everything in between.
Some things they’d like to keep are online meetings that allow for better communication and coordination among all health care entities, virtual services for patients and wearing masks to prevent the flu.
When the pandemic started there was very little data available on the efficacy of using masks to prevent the spread of disease. Now there is.
“Moving forward we might see people frequently wearing masks during flu season,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County. “We’ve had an exceptionally low and almost non-existent flu season because of all the mitigation efforts.”
Telemedicine transformed health care, said Heidi Britton, CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services.
“Telehealth for behavioral health has been a godsend for a lot of folks,” Britton said. “Telehealth for medical and keeping our folks who really feel awful from having to get into a car or a bus to their doctor’s appointment just to find out they’re really sick would be great.”
Munson increased its ability to see patients virtually for whatever reason, whether it’s because there’s a pandemic, or bad weather or they just don’t have access to transportation, Nefcy said.
“I think that we’ve made huge strides in adapting that technology within Munson Healthcare and I don’t see that changing at all,” Nefcy said.