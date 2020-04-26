LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday announced 575 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, one new case was announced in northwest Lower Michigan — Otsego County, which saw its total increase to 87.
The number of new deaths announced, 41, was the state's lowest since March 29, also a Sunday.
Previous data and press releases have indicated case numbers and deaths tend to be lower on Sundays.
The COVID-19 Tracking Project, which is a dataset maintained by The Atlantic, reported a large increase in Michigan's test results on Sunday, 49,835. If accurate, that figure would be more than the last eight days combined. It also would move the percent-positive rate to 19.4 percent, the state's lowest since March 27.
It comes a week into the state's new testing criteria — anyone displaying mild symptoms or any essential worker still reporting to work in person, whether symptomatic or not, was eligible to get a test with an order from a health care provider.
“Testing remains critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said Friday. “Increased testing helps us understand where this disease is so we can identify people at highest risk and make sure we are quickly implementing best practices for preventing further cases and deaths.”
The Grand Traverse County Health Department began reporting probable cases Saturday, announcing six individuals who have been directly linked epidemiologically to a confirmed case and have had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but were not tested.
The six individuals are primarily household contacts who developed symptoms while they were already in quarantine, the health department said.
Employers are required under Executive Order 2020-59 from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, beginning at midnight, to provide appropriate face coverings to all on-site employees.
Securing appropriate face coverings by the Monday deadline, though, appeared to be a difficult task due to high demands on an already short supply nationwide.
The concerns grabbed the attention of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was alerted to the problem early Sunday.
"I am asking our law enforcement partners around the state to consider the good faith efforts of businesses that have tried, but have been unsuccessful, in obtaining appropriate face coverings when deciding whether to take criminal enforcement action against a non-compliant business," Nessel said.
Nessel urged employees that can safely do so to use their own face coverings as protection until businesses can provide them as required under the order.
"The governor’s order requires that each of us — businesses and employees — work together to safely and successfully reopen our economy," Nessel said. "We appreciate the cooperation of law enforcement, employers and employees as we strive to carefully and thoughtfully reopen our state, one step at a time.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of possible symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday by six. Those now include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
The state of Michigan is expected to begin reporting probable cases, those who are symptomatic and epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case but are awaiting test results, this coming week.
