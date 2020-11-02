TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials reported pandemic numbers continued to add up across northern Lower Michigan, with more than 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one reported death since before the recent weekend.
Hospitals reported a growing number of beds occupied by patients with the pandemic disease and health officials also announced a number of additional public exposure sites across the 17-county region.
A COVID-19 death was recorded in Emmet County.
Records show Emmet County gained the most new coronavirus cases since Friday with 71, followed by Grand Traverse County with 41 new cases. Roscommon County gained 27 cases since Friday, Cheboygan County got 22 and both Missaukee and Wexford counties gained 21 cases in the same time period, statistics show.
In total, health officials announced 309 additional cases since Friday across the region, bringing the collective total to just shy of 3,500 cases since the pandemic began. There also are 376 probable positive cases — those in contact with known positives who have symptoms but have not tested positive themselves.
There have been 78 reported deaths across the 17 counties, statistics show.
Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on Monday reported 16 patients in its designated COVID-19 unit, with seven being treated at Munson’s Grayling Hospital coronavirus unit and another two at the one at Cadillac Hospital. McLaren Northern Michigan on Monday reported 20 COVID-19 patients and one awaiting test results, a spokesperson said.
That’s an overall increase by nine hospitalizations for the contagious disease since Friday: up by three in Traverse City, an increase by one in Grayling, an uptick by seven in Petoskey, but a decrease by two occupied beds in Grayling, online records show.
School district officials also reported pandemic-related news.
Three school districts — Benzie County Central, Frankfort-Elbert and Traverse City Area Public Schools — made the MDHHS list of ongoing outbreaks released Monday.
Traverse City Central High School identified a third case Sunday, which put the district of nearly 10,000 students into double-digits at 10. Benzie Central has 11 ongoing cases and 14 total.
Frankfort closed both the high school and junior high until Nov. 13 because four positive cases were identified and several more were contacted by health department officials to quarantine after potentially being exposed to the virus. Frankfort Elementary has no positive cases among students or staff and will remain open.
No other school cases were reported in the area Monday.
Health officials announced the following possible public exposure sites:
- West End Tavern, Greilickville (Traverse City): Oct. 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Garage Bar, Northport: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rove Estate Vineyard & Winery, Traverse City: Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times and places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials also ask that anyone told they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to enter a 14-day self-isolation at home and all household contacts should additionally enter medical quarantine until contacted by public health officials for contact tracing.
They also advise everyone to wear masks, physically distance themselves indoors and practice proper personal hygiene to slow the spread of the virus.
Michigan’s coronavirus cases have risen significantly, setting a new daily high Saturday at 3,792, the state health department said.
Officials reported a Sunday-Monday total of 6,709 — an average of 3,354 each day — plus 17 additional deaths.
The seven-day average of daily new, confirmed cases in Michigan has risen over the past two weeks from 1,379 to 3,113, a record. The seven-day average of daily deaths has increased from 14 to about 25 over the same period, though deaths remain well below the April peak of 157.
One local doctor advised area residents how they can safely cast their ballot Tuesday, despite the spiking numbers.
“There are easy steps to safely vote in person on election day. Wear a mask or face covering that covers your mouth and nose and maintain distance between you and others. Bring some hand sanitizer or wash your hands before and after voting,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for three health departments that cover 10 of the area’s 17 counties.
The Associated Press and Record-Eagle reporter Brendan Quealy contributed to this article.
