TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials reported one additional death in Otsego Couny and 13 new cases of COVID-19 across northwest Lower Michigan Thursday, plus warned continued spikes in local cases are expected after a recent increase in testing capacity.
"We have recently seen an expansion of the testing to include a greater portion of the population," said Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for several local district health departments.
More local tests will mean more positive test results, he said.
"Although it can be scary, it will give us a better sense of where COVID-19 is in our communities," Meyerson said.
Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services contracted with up north agencies to this week open two additional drive-up testing sites — one in Traverse City and another in Atlanta, between Gaylord and Alpena.
The doctor said before an increase in test availability health officials more heavily depended on contact tracing and quarantines to halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Now the increase in available tests for up north residents will help them better track the disease's movement through the population, he said.
"We are working very hard in the public health response to protect the community and protect the health care system," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
The region now has 184 confirmed cases and 15 related deaths, according to state and local statistics.
Benzie County is the only county in the Lower Peninsula that remains without any confirmed cases.
New individual cases were discovered Thursday in Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee and Missaukee counties. Two new cases were found in Crawford County Thursday and a jump by seven cases came to Otsego County, where there are more confirmed cases than anywhere else up north.
State health officials announced Thursday how they are now weekly reviewing death certificate data kept in the state’s vital records reporting system to better track COVID-19 deaths.
Records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are now compared against all laboratory confirmed cases in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. When a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case that didn't indicate a death, the record will be updated.
This process uncovered 30 such deaths officially reported on April 10 and 65 such deaths reported Thursday.
Peacock said despite the disease numbers' continued climb upward, there are signs that public social distancing has been working. She said the statewide stay-home order feels like "waiting for something to happen," but in fact "our silent public health victory is working."
What area residents can to do help during this time is to donate blood and plasma, Peacock said.
"Everyone can donate blood, which is always needed," she said.
Peacock said even more important would be plasma donations from COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease because they may be able to help save lives.
Munson Healthcare also announced officials there are seeking plasma donations for an emergency new drug trial in partnership with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and local blood supplier Versiti.
The study will collect and administer convalescent plasma to severely affected COVID-19 patients.
“We’re excited to bring this new COVID-19 treatment option to patients here in northern Michigan,” said Dr. William Kanner, Munson's pathology section chief and blood bank director for its Traverse City hospital, in a released statement.
“Local donations will help us obtain and continue receiving convalescent plasma to directly treat patients in our hospitals.”
Munson officials said convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood collected from patients recovered from COVID-19. The convalescent plasma of recovered patients contain viral antibodies with treatment potential for severe cases of the disease.
