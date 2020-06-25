TRAVERSE CITY — Aiden Newland clutched a bagful of Geronimo Stilton books at the Traverse Area District Library on Wednesday, eager to get home and dig in.
The 9-year-old loves to read. School? Not so much.
“I don’t like school,” Aiden said. “I’m glad it was closed.”
Lexie, who is 6 and heading for the first grade, is already a good reader, said Lynn Newland, her mom.
“I have been waiting for this day,” Newland said. “I don’t like buying books.”
Library Director Michele Howard said people were lined up at 10 a.m. waiting for the doors to open and when they did there was a rush.
“It was a really heartwarming way to open again,” Howard said. “We were worried that people forgot about us, but they didn’t. They love their library and we think people really missed us.”
Plastic shields are up at all help desks and checkout counters, and X’s mark the spots so patrons can social distance. The newspaper racks are empty, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and magazines can be checked out, but no browsing is allowed.
Patrons are required to wear masks unless they have a health issue, with masks being given to those who don’t have them.
“It’s important that our staff is safe and that our other patrons are safe,” Howard said. “As long as there is an executive order we will require them.”
Karla Horvath missed visiting the library.
She’s been exchanging books from a little library her neighbors built, but was ready for a wider selection.
“I don’t really care to read online,” Horvath said. “I like a book book.”
All TADL branches are open with limited hours except for the East Bay branch, which for now is just doing curbside pick-up.
The three-month closure created a backlog of more than 3,000 items on hold at the main branch, which has been doing curbside pick-up for the last week or so.
Claire Czaplicki and her two children, 3 and 6, wouldn’t have missed the library’s reopening for anything.
“We missed the library a lot,” Czaplicki said. “Once they started curbside we hopped on that. And when we heard they were going to open, we’re here — opening day.”
Kevin Conlin doesn’t have a computer at home and is tired of using his thumbs on his phone to talk with people.
“It’s nice to actually sit and type out thoughts,” said Conlin, who was connecting with family in Texas, Florida and Alaska.
Conlin, who manages the Traverse City UPS Store, said he usually visits with his 7-year-old daughter.
“I’m thrilled the library is open,” he said.
Bill Williston and his 4-year-old granddaughter Lela were looking for animal books — her favorite.
Williston has been “entertaining” Lela three or four days a week while her parents work on their co-op farm. That entertaining can be challenging at times.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Williston, who is also a frequent library flyer himself.
“She likes the books they have here and it’s something to do.”
Howard says having libraries open again brings a sense of normalcy to the community. The main branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Check the website at tadl.org for hours at other branches.
Closing on Sunday will give any coronavirus that may have been brought into the library 40 hours to die off, Howard said.
