TRAVERSE CITY — The first case of omicron in northern Michigan was detected in a Newaygo County resident on Tuesday, according to a District Health Department No. 10 statement.

Health officials had been expecting the arrival of the COVID-19 variant in northern Michigan since its discovery in Michigan on Dec. 20 downstate.

Sequencing positive tests to look for the variant is a “very time intensive, complicated and expensive process,” that takes 10 days to get results, which is why official notice follows behind the variant’s actual arrival, Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer of Munson Healthcare, said Tuesday morning.

“So, when we hear that it’s here in the state and understanding how contagious this particular variant is, I would absolutely say, I 100 percent believe that it is here in northern Michigan,” Nefcy said.

Munson Healthcare sends approximately 80 COVID-19 test samples to the state every week, which is approximately 10 from each hospital to track variants. Otherwise, they said they are able to process most, if not all, of their own tests in-house — subject to the supply chain — due to the investments they made in new lab equipment over the last 18 months.

Before the Newaygo case was detected, health officials said they anticipated an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the holidays.

They took the recent decline in hospitalizations as “respite” and as a chance to do more routine procedures, as they anticipated another surge in cases from holiday get-togethers and omicron.

“We’re bracing for it,” Nefcy said.

Nefcy also said Munson has now put in place a vaccine mandate for its staff and is providing a higher degree of PPE for its employees to prepare for a surge in cases.

Hospitalizations in northern Michigan declined since Dec. 6, when 148 inpatient beds were occupied by COVID patients in Munson Healthcare’s six hospitals — 88 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

There were 74 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday across the network’s six hospitals, with 47 of them at Munson Medical Center. At least 13 people were on a ventilator.

On Tuesday, however, officials cited a higher positivity rate for northern Michigan, at 15.6 percent over the past 14 days and 17.6 percent on Jan. 2.

This trends up from 14 percent last week, and increase of 1.6 percent for the area.

Statewide, the percent positivity rate was 25.8 percent for the past 14 days and the percent positivity on Jan. 2 was 32.9 percent, which Munson officials said was typically a good indicator that the number could be rising.

There were 83,772 cases and 1,546 deaths reported in northern Michigan on Monday since the start of the pandemic, state data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showed.

This includes 48 deaths in the northern region since Dec. 27.

Nationally, the United States set a new world record after reporting more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases, including some cases on backlog, which was almost double that of the previous record set just days before and marks the highest daily increase for any country across the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

Munson officials said there was in increase of 6,500 new cases in Michigan in the last four days and said it was a reflection of the national trend.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration also recently approved Pfizer’s booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 years old and shortened the time between the second and third booster shots for adults from six to five months.

Natural immunity doesn’t protect people as well as the vaccine or from mutating variants, Nefcy said.

“Some people that get the disease naturally don’t have a strong immune response and are susceptible. The other kind of thing with that is the variants. So, we know, as an example, people who had COVID-19 who caught the actual virus early on are likely not immune against the omicron variant. There’s just not that transmissibility between the two,” she said.