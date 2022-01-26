LELAND — After a week with student attendance in the 90 percent range, Leland Public School Superintendent Stephanie Long said she was optimistic that her school district was healing from a massive surge in COVID cases.

Monday morning proved otherwise.

“This morning kicked us in the face,” Superintendent Stephanie Long said Monday evening.

Leland Public School, a 400-student K–12 school district, counted 47 school-associated cases so far in January. On Monday, seven more students tested positive in the district.

In September and October, Leland saw almost no school-associated COVID-19 cases. Numbers climbed in November, ebbed in December and grew exponentially in January.

Throughout the pandemic, schools in the region experienced peak COVID numbers at different times. Some schools closed or dealt with low attendance days while others saw attendance rates in the 90 percents.

As the new and more infectious omicron variant makes its way through northern Michigan, schools in the region are facing unprecedented case counts while others recover from recent surges.

So far, Leland officials only canceled class once for low student attendance on the day before their Thanksgiving break. But in recent weeks, they have been seeing very low student attendance rates.

Long said that in recent weeks, Leland saw a day with almost one-third of its staff absent and a day with 101 students out in one day — 12 students shy of the 75 percent attendance marker for the school district.

School districts in Michigan are required to have 75 percent attendance on their school days, otherwise they risk losing funding or having to add days onto their school year.

Long said her school district is doing everything to not shift to remote instruction. She said virtual learning is too much of a disturbance when kids are just as likely to get exposed in the community, and the unpredictability of day-to-day operations of schools are taking an “emotional toll” on staff, teachers and students.

“It’s essential for people to understand the amount of emotional load that educators are carrying on behalf of the community,” Long said.

Earlier in January, Northport Public School also saw high numbers of students and staff catching COVID. Superintendent Neil Wetherbee canceled classes at Northport on the first Friday of January when 40 of the district’s 133 students and nine staff members called out sick.

While not all of the absences were COVID-related, Wetherbee said most were.

Prior to their Christmas break, Northport had hardly any COVID cases to report, Wetherbee said. He added that he does not know of any cases within his school district that were caused by transmission within the classroom — every case he knows of can be traced back to a close contact with someone outside of school.

“We’ve been amazingly fortunate primarily due to how well the parents have handled the requests from the school and the masking and parents being overly cautious,” Wetherbee said.

Now, Wetherbee said Northport’s COVID numbers are back down, and they have much fewer students out sick or quarantining than they did at the beginning of January.

“I think that everything seems to be happening in trends in waves and we seem to be on the right side of the wave right now,” Wetherbee said. “That can certainly change.”

Benzie County Central Schools have also begun seeing high numbers of COVID cases in recent weeks, especially in their elementary schools, Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said. The school district saw 16 new school-associated COVID cases at the high school, 5 at the middle school and 21 in their elementary schools last week.

“Last week was definitely one of the biggest weeks we’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic,” Erfourth said.

However, Benzie schools maintained high attendance rates last week, with the exception of Friday, which was a half day, Erfourth said. Benzie students who are quarantining at home but feeling well enough to attend class, can still attend class virtually via Google Meet and be counted in the school district’s overall attendance rates.

And, despite some staff and teacher illnesses, Erfourth said her school district has also been able to cover classes effectively with “creative” solutions.

Erfourth said she doesn’t think her school will close in the near future.

“I don’t see that we’re there yet,” Erfourth said.

“School is a safe place for a lot of kids,” she said, so she wants to keep Benzie schools open as much as possible.

Leland, Northport and Benzie each follow the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department’s mask mandate.