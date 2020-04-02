TRAVERSE CITY -- Health officials reported a second Grand Traverse County resident had died because of the COVID-19 disease.
Grand Traverse County Health Department announced the death Thursday morning. A woman in her 70s died from the disease less than 24 hours after health officials announced the county's first death from the disease.
Both had been hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
"We are saddened to wake up to this news today," said Wendy Hirschenberger, the county's health officer.
"Two deaths in less than 24 hours is a stark reminder of the threat that the spread of COVID-19 poses to our community. We urge everyone to stay home, stay safe and save lives," she said.
The first Grand Traverse County death to the worldwide pandemic disease was a man in his 60s who died Wednesday.
