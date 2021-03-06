LANSING — Recent data shows an encouraging drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Michigan’s long-term care facilities, but officials say a new threat looms: low staff vaccination rates.
A survey by SEIU Healthcare of Michigan, a union with offices in Detroit and Muskegon representing about 15,000 workers, many of whom are employed by nursing homes, found only about half planned to be vaccinated against the virus.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Feb. 8, showed even more alarming figures.
Of the approximately 11,000 facilities participating in free vaccination clinics for residents and staff, only 38 percent of staff agreed to be vaccinated, while the vaccination rates of residents was nearly double that.
“I think it puts the nursing home at risk,” said SEIU spokesperson Kevin Lignell. “If you have a loved one in a nursing home, and that home does not have a very good rate of vaccination in their staff, it makes you concerned about the health and safety of your loved one.”
Lignell said union leaders have repeatedly encouraged members to get vaccinated, holding virtual townhalls to answer questions, inviting those who have been vaccinated to post about the experience on social media and helping to schedule vaccination clinics at facilities where members work.
Union contracts do not require vaccinations, documents show, and SEIU information shows workers who said they would decline a vaccine expressed concerns about the speed at which the vaccine was developed and whether it was safe for those with pre-existing conditions.
“Of those concerns we say, ‘Please, please get the vaccine. If you have a pre-existing condition, you are most at risk for a bad outcome from COVID,’” Lignell said.
The disparity between the vaccination rates of residents — as high as 95 percent or more in some facilities — and half that or less in staff, is concerning, Lignell said.
And could have a negative economic impact on the long-term care industry.
“We don’t want nursing homes to go out of business — that’s where our members work,” Lignell said. “But COVID has hurt the industry, and not being able to show you’ve taken every precaution, including through vaccinating workers, could do further damage to many facilities.”
These new concerns arise just as state polices for nursing homes in Michigan are under the microscope for another reason — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s much-criticized “hub” strategy and rules allowing COVID-positive patients to return to nursing homes from hospitals enacted by the state during the pandemic.
The state’s Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday requested internal communications about nursing home policies, sent between Whitmer’s office and the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Committee chair Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) said legislators heard from the Whitmer administration that the hub strategy and a policy allowing transfers of recovering COVD-19 positive patients from hospitals into nursing homes were made in the heat of the moment, over worry triage units and field hospitals could be overwhelmed.
“What was always of primary concern to me at the time, and remains this way, is we heard from decision-makers in the administration as to why this was done and the spirit in which it was done in,” McBroom said, who added no documentation was ever received to validate how and why decisions were made.
Many Michigan hospitals reported being at capacity for weeks at a time, though other triage units and field hospitals were not overwhelmed, McBroom said. He wants to know why it took the state and MDHHS so long to change policy and close the hubs.
People likely died because of it, McBroom said.
“I think that’s very clear,” McBroom said. “I don’t think it was to the extent of New York by any means, but it seems self-evident that a nursing home that has no infected patients being forced to receive back someone who is recovering but still positive, is putting those who are still there in serious jeopardy.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been roundly criticized for undercounting the state’s COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by as much as half, data shows.
New York was one of several states, like Michigan, that last March began directing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patient transfers from hospitals.
McBroom said his committee expects to receive documents by March 16 at 5 p.m.
Michigan collects its nursing home death data differently than New York — deaths of residents which occur in hospitals still are assigned to the care facility — though are self-reported by the facility.
The state began decommissioning its hubs in July, and that same month commissioned an evaluation of the hub strategy from Center for Health and Research Transformation at the University of Michigan.
The results, released in September, largely supported the reason for hubs, though recommended allowing more flexibility in making changes and improving dissemination of infection control and other information to long-term care facility staff.
Communication is especially important now, Lignell said, to assist healthcare groups disseminate information about the vaccine to those who need it.
“We are especially concerned that new staff, who are hired after those in-house vaccination events, will have to figure out for themselves how to get vaccinated,” he said.
The Michigan County Medical Care Facilities Council in Lansing, which hosts conferences and lobbies on behalf of the state’s 34 county-owned nursing homes, declined comment when asked about the vaccination rate among staff of its member county facilities.
Rose Coleman is the chief operating officer of clinical services for one member facility, Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City.
She reported at a Jan. 28 board meeting that after two vaccination clinics for residents and staff, about 46 percent of staff had been vaccinated. After a third clinic Monday, that rate was expected to jump to more than 60 percent, the facility reported.
“The vaccinations are not mandatory, however, we have found that the majority of our residents and their families see the immediate value of getting the vaccination, and 99 percent of the Pavilions residents are fully vaccinated,” said Deb Allen, Grand Traverse Pavilions chief development and community engagement officer.
“The question over health care workers declining to get a COVID-19 vaccine seems to be both a personal and a national issue,” Allen said.
Lignell said he was hopeful that after the third vaccination clinic, SEIU represented workers would also show an increased vaccination rate.