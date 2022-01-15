LANSING — Officials and policy experts say a data loophole in the state’s tracking of COVID-19 deaths in small adult foster care homes — highlighted in May 2021 by a Record-Eagle investigation — contributed to a significant undercount set to be detailed in a forthcoming Auditor General report.

State Sen. Curt Vanderwall, Health Policy Committee chair, said an additional 1,600 COVID-19 deaths could be added to the 5,675 total of those residents of Michigan’s long-term care facilities who died of the disease, if small AFC homes and other facilities not subject to reporting requirements are included.

“My concern right now is that the report is stating — intentionally or unintentionally — it looks like we misrepresented or failed to report about 30 percent of the deaths that occurred in our long-term care nursing facilities and AFC’s and that is alarming,” Vanderwall, R-Ludington, said Thursday of what he expects the Auditor General to report next week.

Vanderwall said he would support an investigation by the legislature.

The Mackinac Public Policy Center, a conservative-leaning research, policy and legal nonprofit based in Midland, also last year conducted an investigation into COVID-19 deaths among Michigan’s most vulnerable residents as part of a FOIA lawsuit, information posted on its website shows.

Steve Delie, the organization’s director of transparency and open government, testified about the data loophole in a June hearing before the state House Oversight Committee, a transcript of his testimony shows.

“As both we and the Traverse City Record-Eagle have discovered, the state does not track deaths at facilities serving the elderly that have fewer than 12 residents,” Delie said during a June 3 hearing. “There are 4,596 adult foster care and home for the aged facilities in Michigan — 3,474 of those serve fewer than 12 residents.”

COVID-19 deaths in 76 percent of AFC homes and Homes for the Aged which in 2020 were licensed to serve up to 22,092 people, were not being tracked by DHHS, Delie said.

Small AFC homes licensed to care for fewer than 13 residents in Michigan are exempt from reporting positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths and other data to the state Department of Health and Human Services, which requires such information from larger facilities.

MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin previously said the information actually is being tracked, because owners and managers of small AFC homes are required to report any COVID-19 death to their local or district health department.

“All facilities have an obligation to report COVID-positive residents and/or staff to their Local Health Department, so there are no concerns about underreporting as a result of these facilities not having a requirement to report directly to MDHHS like the larger facilities do,” Sutfin said in a Feb. 18, 2021 email.

But a direct inquiry by the Record-Eagle to every local health department in the state requesting the death reports Sutfin described, showed that in almost every region these records did not exist.

In April the Record-Eagle filed Freedom of Information Act requests with each of the state’s local or district health departments, asking for COVID-19 death numbers among residents of small AFC homes, between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Of the 46 health departments queried, 12 didn’t respond, 16 denied the request and said the records didn’t exist, 11 said they didn’t collect the records and suggested asking MDHHS or the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office for the information, five said they had no deaths in any small AFC homes and two provided death numbers.

Taylor Olsabeck, an epidemiologist with Barry-Eaton District Health Department in Charlotte, was the only local health department respondent of those contacted, who provided facility names along with numbers, in a format similar to what at that time was posted on the state’s dashboard for larger facilities.

Olsabeck as of November works for MDHHS’s immunization division and could not be reached for comment Friday.

It was following the June hearing of the state House Oversight Committee that Michigan’s Auditor General Doug Ringler announced his office would review the state’s accounting of COVID-19 deaths among residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, including small AFC’s.

A report on that review is expected to be released as early as Monday, Vanderwall said, though DHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel preempted Ringler’s analysis with a Dec. 9 letter to him questioning how the yet-to-be-released data was compiled.

Hertel in the letter takes issue with early suggestions of an undercount — because Ringler’s analysis combined numbers from facilities that weren’t required to report deaths and infections with those that were — creates a false impression.

“The data table in section 2 is misleading and appears to suggest that there was a nearly 30% underreporting, when almost half of this difference can be attributed to facilities not subject to reporting requirements,” Hertel said, in a Dec. 9 letter to Ringler released Wednesday.

“Further, those facilities that were not subject to reporting were beyond the scope of the request from the Legislature, much less the CDC, which set requirements at the federal level,” the letter states.

Hertel suggested the review should report the death counts in two tables — one for facilities subject to reporting (nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and AFC homes with 13 or more residents) and one for those that are not (AFC homes with 1-6 residents and AFC homes with 7-12 residents).

Federal requirements did not compel the state to collect data from smaller facilities, but through the state’s licensing arm, MDHHS could have contacted these facilities as LARA maintains a publicly searchable, robust database of addresses, contact information and license status.

“That was a decision by this administration not to,” Vanderwall said, of exempting small AFCs from reporting.

“Our concern, and why we brought it into the (Health Policy) committee is, let’s make sure we’re reporting true data,” Vanderwall said. “Let’s make sure we’re accurate and forthcoming to the general public. This is an unfortunate way for it to come out but to see the Auditor General working on it tells you that they have some concerns.”

Vanderwall said he expects the report to be released Monday or Tuesday, and had hopes the results will be used to improve data collection in any facility that served the health and housing needs of vulnerable adults.

That appears to be an area of agreement, as Hertel said the same thing in her letter to Ringler.

“Clearly, our data platforms are outdated as all verification methods identified rely on manual data entry,” Hertel said. “Additional investment in our state public health data platforms is essential for us to provide this information quickly and transparently to the public.”

Republicans have repeatedly objected to how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has handled the pandemic, much of which has focused on the Democratic governor’s policies for long-term care facilities.

In April 2020 a regional hub strategy, which paid thousands to more than two dozen nursing homes selected by MDHHS to create dedicated units to isolate residents with COVID-19 and accept COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals, was roundly criticized, for example.

That strategy was decommissioned last year, records show.