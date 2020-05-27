TRAVERSE CITY — Two out-of-state vacationers are being treated after bringing new cases of COVID-19 to Traverse City — but the likelihood of community exposure is slim, officials said.
“They actually had not been out in the community,” said Grand Traverse County Health Department Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger. “They came up to see family and were with family.”
The couple were identified as COVID-19 patients after one became ill enough to seek treatment at the emergency room, Hirschenberger said. That individual was admitted to Munson Medical Center for further treatment and their spouse has been removed from the relative’s home and put up at a closed-to-the-public local hotel to better isolate, she added.
Six family members potentially exposed to the disease by the pair’s visit have been quarantined.
Munson Spokesperson Dale Killingbeck declined to discuss the admitted patient’s condition Tuesday — that information can’t be shared without a name under privacy laws, he said.
The health department has opted against releasing the individuals’ names or which state they traveled from, Hirschenberger said.
The cases fulfill what some feared would come with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Friday reopening of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and several Lower Peninsula counties. Her executive orders still barred travel, though the Memorial Day long weekend brought a wave of visitors to Traverse City and surrounding areas.
“It definitely (felt) more like a holiday weekend than a stay-at-home order kinda weekend,” said Traverse City Police Department Lt. Erich Bohrer. “It seems like things are going a bit more back to normal.”
Calls kept officers and dispatchers busy, Bohrer said, but the city saw no major incidents — a sentiment echoed Monday by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless. Most calls related to minor car crashes, shoplifting and lost items, Bohrer said. He noted that incident logs were peppered with a few reports about social distancing and other virus-related concerns.
Hirschenberger said the health department investigated several other COVID-19 related tips called in during the weekend, including issues with face masks. Most businesses were compliant and proactive in protecting their employees through the weekend, she said.
The two out-of-state travelers won’t be counted among Grand Traverse County’s case numbers, which remained at 23 positive and 5 deaths Tuesday. Instead, they’ll be counted in their home county and home state.
That comes down to how cases are counted and cataloged, Hirschenberger said — a method used in outbreak tracking that’s become protocol to better track COVID-19 cases.
She and other health department officials are collaborating with the couple’s home county in investigating the matter. It means that while they’ve conducted contact tracing in Grand Traverse County and deemed locals safe, determining where the pair might’ve stopped on the drive up falls under the other department’s jurisdiction.
As for the couple’s now-quarantined relatives, contact tracing won’t be conducted for them unless they develop symptoms, Hirschenberger said. Additional exposures are unlikely since the cases were detected early.
Joint investigations into the cases are ongoing, Hirschenberger said.
For now, prosecution against the pair is unlikely, according to Hirschenberger and Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
Moeggenberg said she hadn’t seen a report on the matter.
“We always have to prove a willful violation, which would be pretty difficult,” she said Tuesday, adding that hotels being open would make that a significant challenge. “And they’ve probably suffered enough at this point.”
Hirschenberger fears that while these cases are the first post-reopening, they won’t be the only.
“We expect that we’ll end up seeing more things like this,” she said. “It’s still really important that everybody is washing their hands a lot, they’re wearing masks when they’re in enclosed spaces and around groups of people, that they limit the number of people they’re around. All of those things are just as important — if not more than ever — because as summer rolls on, we’re going to have more and more people here.”
For now, she hopes the spikes won’t be significant and urges everyone to avoid travel, especially if they suspect they have symptoms or have been exposed.
“Even if you’re a resident up here and you have friends and family who want to come visit, just know that with that comes a risk to your household, as well as a potential risk to the community,” Hirschenberger said. “Just be very mindful.”
Anyone who suspects they’ve been exposed to the virus should call their health care provi- der or the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888- 535-6136.
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
