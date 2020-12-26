TRAVERSE CITY — Residents and staff of long-term care facilities bore much of the tragic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, health data shows.
Nationally, statewide and in northern Michigan, people who live or work in these facilities made up more than a third of those who contracted the disease or died from it, data shows.
Statewide, 19,782 residents and 5,680 staff of nursing homes, adult foster care homes or homes for the aged had tested positive as of Dec. 21, data collected by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed.
The same statewide report showed 4,354 residents and 59 staff died of COVID-19 since Jan. 1.
“We are waiting for the vaccine,” said Kathy Dube, administrator of The Maples, a 78-bed county-owned nursing home in Frankfort, when reached in mid-December.
“We have to do something different,” she added, of the way the pandemic was managed by health officials, “because what we’re doing isn’t working.”
In April, a controversial plan by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and DHHS Director Robert Gordon, invited nursing home administrators to apply to be a “regional hub,” and receive additional state and national funding in exchange for accepting COVID-positive patients.
Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-50 signed April 15 and since rescinded, established the procedures for regional hubs to offer “load balancing” support to hospitals that otherwise might be overrun.
The plan was meant to assist in reducing the spread within nursing homes by quarantining positive cases in separate wings of approved facilities, said MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin, but was roundly criticized by lawmakers and family members of residents.
Patti Bravard, of Central Lake, said she trusted Medilodge GTC, a Traverse City nursing home, to care for her 86-year-old mother.
When rumors circulated online that the facility was admitting patients recovering from COVID-19, Bravard said she contacted staff to ask questions and was given the runaround.
Medilodge GTC on Lafranier Road was one of the first of 26 nursing homes the state approved as a regional hub and the only such facility north of US-10, MDHHS records show.
An investigation by the Record-Eagle found new inspections were required for the designation and initial plans by the state were intentionally kept from the public.
Hubs were paid a one-time $5,000 bonus and an estimated $200 per patient per bed per day, above standard Medicaid acute care rates, Sutfin said in May.
Bravard voiced what many family members of nursing home residents wondered: “Why are family visits banned, but they can bring in people infected with the disease they are trying to prevent?”
U.S. and state lawmakers asked the same thing during oversight hearings.
In late May the state began mandating that nursing homes test staff and residents for COVID-19, and report the results and other facility data to a state web portal.
Prior to that, facilities self-reported these numbers — data Gordon and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, both said was flawed.
A re-boot of data reporting protocol, in concert with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, went live in June. Beginning in July, the state decommissioned the regional hubs, though did still require the facilities to test for the disease and report the results.
“We are evaluating requests to decommission/reduce capacity on a case-by-case basis,” Sutfin said in a July 13 email. “Given the recent uptick in cases, we’re monitoring this closely as we want to continue to assure appropriate access in the right areas of the state.”
An outside firm, Center for Health and Research Transformation at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, was hired by the state to study the hub strategy and recommend improvements.
In November, MDHHS added state-licensed AFC homes and Homes for the Aged to the list of facilities required to test residents and staff, and report their data to the state.
The Michigan National Guard helped newly-added facilities meet the requirements, though as of mid-December, more than 150 — three of which are in northwest lower Michigan — were out of compliance, data shows.
Brad Jewett, who with his wife, Trina, owns Culver Meadows AFC in Traverse City, previously said training staff to test residents may be contributing to the delay.
The three area facilities yet to comply are Iverness at Boardman Lake Glens and Meadow Hill AFC in Traverse City and Meadow View AFC in Kalkaska.
Recently, large outbreaks in Villa at the Bay in Petoskey, where five residents died and 88 were infected, underscore how thoroughly the virus can ravage a nursing home.
The state has responded to outbreaks like the one in Petoskey with offers of PPE push packs, leads on obtaining additional temporary staffing and guidance from the MDHHS’ infection prevention resource and assessment team.
“Although protections are in place, including social distancing, mask wearing and health screening, it doesn’t mean they are followed universally in all communities,” Sutfin said. “The more cases there are in the community, the more risk there is that anyone — staff or visitors — will bring it into a facility. That is why it is so important that visitors and staff adhere to strong risk mitigation procedures like not coming to work if ill and wearing masks.”
Nursing home residents and staff are among those prioritized by the federal government’s vaccination plan.
CVS Health announced in a press release their effort to assist in 1,000 facilities in Michigan may begin as soon as Dec. 28.