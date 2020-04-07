TRAVERSE CITY — An area nursing home resident died of COVID-19, officials reported Tuesday, and care facilities are being advised to prepare for an outbreak.
Officials with District Health Dept. 10 said the resident who died was a man in his 80s from Crawford County.
“I talk with healthcare staff daily, and we knew it was eventual, but nobody wants to be the first in northwestern Michigan,” said Melissa Thompson, regional director of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“With this death in Crawford, now it’s happened. It’s just really sad. There are probably more cases among the vulnerable population than we’re aware of.”
Nursing homes are an “accelerator” for the virus, the most recent guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services states, and need to prepare.
The closed environment can allow the virus to spread quickly and residents often have underlying health issues making them susceptible to complications.
Residents at approximately a dozen Michigan nursing homes have tested positive for the virus and Melissa Samuel, president of the Healthcare Association of Michigan said most were downstate.
“It has to be an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Samuel said in a phone interview Tuesday.
"These are challenging circumstances we're dealing with now. No communal dining in facilities. No communal care. It's incredibly labor intensive for workers and everything they're doing is to keep it out of the building."
Among the positive tests are 10 residents of Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro, along with several healthcare staff.
Five residents and 4 employees also tested positive at Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette, where one resident later died.
Reports of positive tests inside nursing homes comes at a time when the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs works to balance social distancing with its regulatory responsibilities.
Some requirements such as fire drills inside facilities; CPR training, fingerprinting, background checks and TB testing of new employees: renewal inspections; sprinkler and alarm testing are all being temporarily canceled or delayed during the crisis, LARA’s website states.
LARA consultants will continue to conduct complaint investigations “of a serious nature” and will make unannounced on-site visits but only in cases where a resident is reported to be in imminent danger.
Grand Traverse Pavilions, a county-owned facility with 350 residents and 420 employees, has tested several residents for COVID-19 and all tests have come back negative, said spokeswoman Deb Allen.
The facility began temperature-testing employees the week of March 9 and instituted a mandatory protocol at the start of all shifts.
Employees must use the employee-only entrance, must stay six feet from the nearest person as they approach the tunnel entrance, where they will be asked questions about their health and any presenting symptoms, and will then have their temperature taken before they can report to work.
Guidance from national, state and local health officials sometimes arrives hourly, via email, Allen said.
“Our infection control committee meets every morning, our incident command is meeting continually as needed to make sure we implement every preventative measure,” she said.
Bortz Health Care media relations office did not return a call for comment.
Bill Gray, spokesperson for Medilodge, which runs 50 rehab and long-term care facilities in the state, declined comment when asked what measures staff had instituted to keep themselves and residents safe.
Administrators at each of two LaFranier Road Medilodge locations, referred questions to Gray.
Reports of nursing home infections and deaths in other parts of the country have been especially alarming.
At the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, Maryland, one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, became 64 confirmed cases Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported.
In a Kirkland, Washington, nursing home, 129 cases of COVID-19 were reported, after 8 residents, 34 healthcare workers and 14 visitors tested positive, 23 of whom later died, the CDC said. Limitations in infection control and prevention and staff members working in multiple facilities contributed to the spread.
In Richmond, Virginia, 37 residents and 6 healthcare workers at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center tested positive as of Sunday, the facility announced. Eight of those infected have died.
The CDC recommends nursing home officials educate residents, healthcare staff and family members about infection prevention, reinforce sick leave policies, ensure staff demonstrate proficiency putting on and removing PPE and practice hand hygiene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.