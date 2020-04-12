TRAVERSE CITY — Myranndus Chambers was set to graduate from the nursing program at Northwestern Michigan College when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down college campuses at least until the end of this academic year.
“It definitely threw my life plans for a loop,” said Chambers, 21.
In the midst of the pandemic she wasn’t concerned about graduating. What worries her is that it could be a year down the road before she is able to take the National Council Licensure Examination that will change her status from “graduate nurse” to “registered nurse.”
Chambers and her 22 classmates now will be able to work as registered nurses under a one-year, temporary license created by the state to respond to the health crisis. Many of them have already been hired by Munson. They can now apply for the temporary license when they receive their certificates on May 2.
“This will allow our nursing students who were ready to graduate to go to work immediately,” said Amy Jones, NMC’s director of nursing and allied health. “All of them could potentially go into practice quickly.”
Chambers is weighing her career options and said she may look for a nursing job in New York or one of the other pandemic hotspots.
“It’s scary and new territory, but I think it would be a great learning opportunity,” Chambers said.
She knows there’s a chance she could get the virus, but she’s willing to take that risk.
“I think that you kind of just have to take those chances sometimes,” she said. “That’s the whole point of being a nurse — to put yourself out there and be on the frontlines.”
Jones said new graduate nurses are put on a probationary status with lots of supervision.
“They’re not just going to be thrown in there and told, ‘Here you go, you’re on your own,’” Jones said.
The NCLEX usually is taken within 90 days of graduation and normally has up to 265 questions that nursing grads have up to six hours to answer. Exams were suspended early in the pandemic. Testing resumed in late March, but the exam was scaled back to 130 questions with a four-hour time limit. The number of testing places was also reduced.
“That was their attempt to still be social distancing and get as many students through as possible,” Jones said.
But with the largest number of students graduating in May, testing places would be overwhelmed and there was the potential that nursing graduates would not be able to take the exam for up to a year, she said.
The Michigan Board of Nursing, which regulates licensure of nurses in the state, responded to what will be a huge demand for the new nurses by offering the temporary license, Jones said.
Chambers and others in the last semester of the NMC nursing program would normally now be in clinical training at local hospitals, where they would be transitioning to leadership roles and learning how to prioritize and delegate, Jones said.
Instead the nursing program has come up with creative assignments to make sure students meet learning objectives, she said. That includes virtual simulations and unfolding case studies that help students refine their responses to scenarios that may come up in clinical settings.
In those case studies students are given a set of assessment data on a virtual patient and asked what should be done for the patient. Then something changes — the patient begins to bleed — and the student must respond. Then something else changes — the patient’s blood pressure drops — and the student responds.
“With every change they make decisions and determine what would be the best action in that situation,” Jones said.
Chambers said a lot of students are having a hard time with the simulations because in a clinical setting there is someone explaining things to you and you can ask questions without being tested on your answers.
But she’s confident she’ll get through it.
“I’m just taking it day by day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.