TRAVERSE CITY — Registered Nurse Sophia Jenkins is accustomed to a certain amount of unpredictability.
She’s an intensive care unit nurse at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, but she now cares for the sickest of patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. The Kalkaska County resident volunteered for the duty and works nights.
“Every shift is more unpredictable than you can imagine,” Jenkins said.
A patient can walk into the emergency room, receive a couple of liters of oxygen and be doing better, but then two hours later fall critically ill and require intubation and sedation, she said.
The reality is some of Jenkins’ patients won’t recover. Some won’t come off of the ventilators that work to fill their lungs with oxygen when their bodies aren’t strong enough to breathe.
Some COVID-19 patients will die, she said, as they already have been by the thousands downstate, in New York City and worldwide.
But Jenkins’ patients won’t die alone — not on her watch.
‘Smile with your eyes’
COVID-19 patients who die from the pandemic disease will by-and-large die without a loved one by their side.
It’s a grim reality known well by health care workers in the trenches, along with family members of the victims of the disease who’ve already succumbed.
Visitor restrictions in place at hospitals across the nation are meant to minimize contamination and spread of the disease. The measures often mean no family or loved ones are allowed inside, even for final moments of the disease’s victims.
Instead of loved ones, medical workers are there to provide that last human touch, the last warmth and comfort.
Jenkins said she’s already been there for a COVID-19 patient at the end of life. She helped to share the pivotal moment with the patient’s family members through an electronic device, streaming the scene to them online.
She placed her gloved hand on the patient’s body so the family members could see that touch on their screens as their loved one slipped away.
But was it a comfort to them?
“I really hope it was. That’s the best I could do,” Jenkins said.
“I don’t ever want my patients alone. I don’t want my patients’ family sitting home alone.”
Jenkins said we’re lucky to have the digital technology that allows some type of connection when visitors can’t be there in person. She even spent part of a shift helping a family figure out how to download and use Skype on their phone.
“It’s important for families to see what we are doing and we are exhausting all efforts and doing everything we can,” Jenkins said. “It’s important they see me at the bedside of the patient.
“I just want them to know I’m not leaving their family member alone.”
She’s not the only one doing this critical care-taking, either.
Registered Nurse James Walker, a Leelanau County resident, said he worked with open-heart surgery patients before the coronavirus crisis. Now he cares for COVID-19 patients at the Traverse City hospital during the daytime.
Walker said it’s difficult to care for patients at the end of their lives under normal circumstances, but the pandemic has made things more challenging.
“We do everything we can to be at their side when that happens if they are hospitalized,” he said.
And the barriers to visitors aren’t always easily handled by scared or mourning family members, Walker said.
“Some are understanding. For others, it can be difficult to accept,” he said.
Treating critically ill patients is tough, but added pressures make the already stressful work all the more taxing, Jenkins said.
For example, she can’t rush into a COVID-19 patient’s isolation room as soon as a buzzer or monitor goes off. It takes time to properly gear up in personal protective equipment, she said.
Jenkins said she even tries to picture how it must seem from her patients’ perspective.
“I try to imagine how scary it would be for our patients to be there with all these people around them in space suits,” she said. “They can’t see my mouth behind my mask, but everyone can see a smile with your eyes.
“I do my best.”
‘Safety and protection’
Various visitor restrictions have been in place for weeks at Munson Healthcare facilities because of the ongoing pandemic.
They change as the situation does, said Brian Lawson, Munson’s communications director.
“It’s a matter of safety and protection,” he said.
Current restrictions do allow for a single visitor to be permitted into designated COVID-19 units when patients approach the end of their lives. But not just anybody can come inside, Lawson said.
Any visitor allowed in must pass the hospital’s screening process — no symptoms or positive test results permitted — and that can often be problematic, he said.
Frequently patients’ spouses or children live in the same household and have therefore also been exposed to or even infected by the disease, even if they never fell ill enough to be hospitalized, Lawson said.
Any visitor to a dying COVID-19 patient who can pass the health screening must also wear full protective gear, he said, and only one visitor is allowed to help preserve the hospital’s supply of that protective equipment.
So there are good medical reasons for such restrictions, health officials said.
“Although it is absolutely heartbreaking to separate patients from their loved ones,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for two local district health departments, visitor restrictions are meant to prevent the risk of spreading the highly contagious disease.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the same health departments — Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan — said it’s about protection for both the patient and their family members.
‘Lack of physical touch’
Shannon Cummings’ husband Larry, a well-known history professor at North Central Michigan College, was 26 years older than her, so she knew she would most likely outlive him. She wasn’t prepared for him to die in a pandemic, though.
“I dropped him off at the emergency room not knowing this would happen,” she said.
The Harbor Springs couple were married for nearly 28 years before he died of COVID-19 on March 31 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. He was the first Emmet County resident to die of the disease.
“We had a really lovely life together,” Cummings said.
“I’m a mess and crying all morning long. Afternoons are better,” she said. “I have no idea how I’m going to go on with my life. The whole thing is so wrong I can’t stand it.
“Everywhere I look — his shoes, his everything is here. I just want him home with me,” Cummings said.
The new widow said her husband was not ready to die and they had plans to travel more of the world than they’ve already seen in their years together.
Cummings said she’s not sure where her husband picked up the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease that claimed his life. They both had fevers at the same time but only he needed hospitalization, she said.
And now Cummings said she finds herself second-guessing decisions she made in the days leading up to their illness. She went to the grocery store and physical therapy. She touched handrails.
“I worry. Did I do this? Did I expose him? I feel heartbroken that I should have done something different. Maybe it wouldn’t have changed the outcome, but I don’t know,” Cummings said.
Now that her husband is gone, Cummings said she wants others to look to his death and the deaths of others as proof of the seriousness of the pandemic disease. It’s not to be taken lightly, she said.
“I don’t want his death to be in vain, not if it can save other lives,” she said.
“I don’t want anyone to have to go through this too.”
Cummings said the public simply must stay home and adhere to social distancing. It’s literally a matter of life and death, she said.
And since Larry’s death, Cummings said she and their children haven’t been able to mourn they way they normally would. No visitors. No funeral.
She can’t bring herself to read online tributes. Not yet.
“That’s another thing — you can’t hug anybody right now — the lack of physical touch,” she said. “I can’t get hugs from friends. It’s really just awful.”
‘Going to ... war’
Jenkins said like Cummings, she’s afraid not enough of the area’s residents are taking the pandemic disease seriously.
“People I love very much have questioned my knowledge on this,” she said. “I wish I wasn’t going to work and dealing with this and it was a conspiracy, but it’s not.
“Everyone needs to act like it is their family member. Everyone needs to take action before it is their family member,” Jenkins said.
But not all is disheartening.
The camaraderie among the medical workers — doctors, nurses, nurse assistants, respiratory therapists, lab technicians and more — is both profound and palpable, Jenkins said.
“It’s definitely a sense of unity that isn’t even explainable. It’s going to health care war together,” she said.
Jenkins said the community’s “shift-change parade” each night outside the Traverse City hospital has lifted spirits among the medical workers. They are effectively daily pep rallies for the front line workers, she said.
“Oh, it’s so sweet. It makes me emotional,” Jenkins said. “It’s super touching that people have been there every single night to be holding signs and ringing cowbells.”
Walker, too, said the signs calling medical workers heroes are touching and help bolster collective morale.
He especially noticed it last Saturday night when he was coming off a shift as others were arriving.
“That was incredibly moving for me,” Walker said as he drove by and witnessed the community’s display.
Meanwhile, those medical workers continue to come to work, clock in and take care of the area’s sickest from COVID-19. They put themselves at risk every shift to tend to those weakened in the ongoing health crisis, and they chose to do so.
“I think we are doing the best that we can,” Jenkins said. “It’s been hands-down the most emotional part of my career so far.
“I wish I could share that awful experience of losing someone with no one around. It’s the most upsetting, gut-wrenching thing,” she said. “At least they did have my compassion and heartfelt sympathy at that time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.