TRAVERSE CITY — Students at Northport Public Schools haven’t been inside of a classroom since Nov. 12. The closest they’ve seen is a glimpse of the building that sits on Wing and Main streets.
That changes Tuesday.
In-person teaching and learning resumes at the school after the district’s board of education approved the return at its meeting last week. Superintendent Neil Wetherbee said the decision to previously remain virtual was driven by the board and the data he received from the health department.
The main factor in the board’s decision was that trustees wanted to wait until the COVID-19 vaccine came out and for all staff to be vaccinated before resuming in-person instruction.
Ninety-one percent of Northport staff have now received the first dose of the vaccine.
“Everyone who wants a vaccine has received one,” Wetherbee said, adding the second doses are scheduled for Feb. 25. “I know a lot of people wrestled with what was the best choice for them personally, but this shows the staff values in-person education and is going to do whatever it takes to make that happen.”
The board decision came just days before Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said there is strong evidence supporting in-person education, especially at lower grade levels. The agency as well as local health officials emphasized that in-person learning has not been been a major factor in coronavirus spread and that the transmission rate among students within school walls is low.
CDC survey data showed about 60 percent of U.S. schools are offering some form of in-person instruction. That includes the majority of northern Michigan schools.
CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said vaccinations for teachers should a priority, but she clarified that not all teaches need to be vaccinated for a school to reopen as long as the other safety protocols are closely followed.
Wetherbee said the agency is making the best recommendations for public health and that he doesn’t have nearly enough knowledge to offer an opinion on if the CDC is right or wrong in its assertion.
“Public health isn’t always what’s best for individuals and individual school districts, but it’s what’s best for the collective health of the country,” he said.
Allyson McBride-Culver is the president of the Traverse City Education Association which serves as the teachers’ union for Traverse City Area Public Schools. Walensky’s statement about teacher vaccinations only worries her if school districts see that as a pass from working with health departments or providing an opportunity for teachers to get vaccinated.
“That would be more of a problem,” she said.
That doesn’t seem to be an issue with TCAPS. The district already had more than 80 percent of its staff receive the first dose at the end of January. They are scheduled to get the second dose Friday and Saturday. McBride-Culver said work is being done to advocate to give first doses to TCAPS staff that did not get it before.
“It adds a peace of mind that wasn’t there,” McBride-Culver said.
Even with the vaccine, now is not the time to “let up” on the other measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19, she said.
The CDC agrees.
Mask wearing and 6-foot social distancing should remain a priority in schools, CDC officials said. The United States Department of Education also released strategies for reopening schools that included when masks can be removed during in-school meals, proper seating charts and staggering dismissal times when moving from class to class.
Opening schools also relies on the amount of infected persons in the area.
The five-county region saw a spike in school-associated cases since classes resumed after the holiday break. However, the transmission rate among the entire population in northern lower Michigan is 4.1 percent, according to the MI Safe Start dashboard. The rate in the Traverse City region was north of 11 percent in November.