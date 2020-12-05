GAYLORD — A Cease and Desist Order from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan dangled to a cracked glass window at the entryway of The Iron Pig Smokehouse on Main Street in Gaylord.
On the left was a bustling restaurant despite orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that prohibit restaurants' dining rooms from operating as usual during a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Front of house workers wore masks, kitchen workers didn’t.
On the right, overflow seating and a gift shop with T-shirts and hats above a bar. And according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, more are on the way. Many T-shirts bore the catchphrase “Risk it for the Brisket” — a defiant slogan popularized on the restaurant’s social media channels in recent days as its owner, Ian Murphy, resisted orders to halt operations.
The restaurateur’s battle with regulators escalated during a week when coronavirus cases reached 826 in Otsego County. Six people have died of complication from the virus since the start of November.
A Record-Eagle reporter spoke with four patrons who visited The Iron Pig Smokehouse on Friday, after it was served a liquor license suspension notice from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. One patron was from Gaylord. Public Facebook posts by Murphy say sales are more than triple what they were before news outlets reached out to interview him about his collision with state regulators.
Another post by Murphy details the night MLCC investigators arrived. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Murphy said investigators “intimidated” and “tried to harass” staff. He also said the MLCC poured out beers in front of a packed restaurant.
Jeannie Vogel, Public Information Officer with the MLCC, said the license suspension was served in-person by regional investigator Brad Szatkowski alongside members of the Gaylord Police.
Murphy said a man representing MLCC went behind the bar and pulled the liquor license off the wall, but quickly realized it was last year’s. Murphy said in the post a current license still is visible at the bar area.
“The ‘emergency order’ to suspend liquor licenses violates our due process,” Murphy wrote in the post. “In this country you’re given a chance to defend yourself before facing penalties and fines as set forth in the notice for show-cause hearing. This is more intimidation meant to scare other restaurant owners into compliance.”
Murphy did not return phone calls and was not available for an interview when a Record-Eagle reporter inquired in person.
The same day, Murphy issued a statement to TV news reporters saying he would cease the sale of alcohol at 3:30 p.m. Friday after threats of arrest and fines. In-person service would continue, he said, and The Iron Pig still was seating customers at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Drew Nobliski ordered takeout from the restaurant for the first time Friday, after news spread throughout the Gaylord community of the restaurant staying open.
“I sense probably a lot of legal battles they are going to be dealing with,” Nobliski said. “I think it’s ridiculous how it’s shut down. I think the whole notion ... flattening the curve, it’s whole politically based than anything.”
Scott and Andrea McKage drove two and a half hours from the Upper Peninsula to dine in at The Iron Pig. The two own The Curtis Cafe near Newberry.
“We’re fellow restaurant owners and we wanted to see how this was going to work and show our support, we feel that people that should be able make their own decisions if they’re ready to go out and eat or not,” Scott McKeage said. “We’re sitting at home with no income either, so we feel like we should help them.”
Joan Fettig and her mother drove from Petoskey to dine in at The Iron Pig, she said. She heard about the restaurant via Facebook.
“Things don’t make sense when you can go to Walmart, you can go to strip clubs, and you can go to all the big box stores — and yet they want to shut restaurants down,” Fettig said.
Eyes also turned to the Limited Liability Corporation, “Moore Murphy Hospitality, LLC,” that owns the liquor license the MLCC said it was suspending in a Thursday evening press release.
Kellen Moore, who had shared the LLC with Murphy, is no longer affiliated with the business. He sold his half of the business to Murphy in July and has not been a part of the company since March.
Not everyone knows that, he said. Moore wants to make that clear now with the statewide attention the business has gotten. Moore said he received text messages asking if he is the person making decisions for the business.
“This week in particular, I feel slightly vindicated for ending my partnership with Ian,” Moore said. “As hard as it was to leave the company, I feel like I made the right choice.”
First five licensees appear in hearing
Ten restaurants across Michigan were served liquor license suspensions by the MLCC as penalties for violations of MDHHS’s three-week pause in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five appeared before an Administrative Law Judge in an eight-hour show-cause hearing Friday, with the first three represented by Attorney Stephen Kallman.
Kallman is the legal partner of David Kallman, the attorney who represented Owosso Barber Karl Manke earlier this year in his appeal to the state’s suspension of his license to cut hair.
In the Zoom hearing, Kallman said his clients did not violate the MLCC’s Health and Safety code, but MDHHS’s Emergency Order. When that was admitted to the record, he challenged the MLCC’s authority to suspend a licensee because of violations with another agency, citing a court opinion in a lawsuit that favored the Association of Builders and Contractors.
No hearings had been conducted before Friday, so there’s little precedent to indicate how the judge may rule in the case. Any decisions made can be appealed, as was the case in Manke’s. MLCC judge Mike St. John’s order could come as early as Monday.
Murphy is scheduled to appear in a hearing Dec. 11.
“I feel bad for the business and the employees,” Thaddeus Sitko of Gaylord said. “But if he violated the Governor’s orders, he violated the Governor’s orders.”