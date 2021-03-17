TRAVERSE CITY — Vaccine hesitancy could prevent communities from reaching herd immunity, but for now, residents in northern Michigan are more concerned with getting in line for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine eligibility in Michigan opens to anyone more than 50 years old on Monday, March 22, and to anyone over 16 on April 5.
The White House announced Tuesday that 22 million doses will be distributed in the next week, with states receiving more than 16 million doses of the three approved vaccines, slightly higher than last week. The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers.
The supply is set to accelerate even further next week when the federal government expects Johnson & Johnson to begin shipping 4 to 6 million doses per week. President Joe Biden mandated all adults be eligible for vaccination by May 1.
Still, local health providers are unsure of how many vaccines they’ll get.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is gearing up for the expansion, but expecting that the initial demand for the vaccine will exceed supply, Lisa Peacock, health officer, said in a press release.
“This is a significant expansion to vaccine eligibility, and as a result, appointments for individuals in these newly eligible groups may not be available immediately,” Peacock said. “It will take time for us to coordinate making appointments for those currently on our waiting list and these new groups who will be signing up.”
Anyone can now pre-register at www.nwhealth.org, though seniors, who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, will be given top priority, with appointments based on age, oldest to youngest, and other risk factors.
Other health departments are also getting residents pre-registered and on waiting lists, and people can check with local pharmacies and other providers for available appointments.
Vaccine clinics are being held at Walgreens stores around the state, with people signing up online to have their names added to a waiting list. Ryan Poort, a pharmacist at the Manistee Walgreens, said the store has gotten lots of calls from people since the eligibility was expanded. Appointments can be made online or by phone, he said.
“We should be getting more doses, we’re told, but we don’t know how many yet,” Poort said.
Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy were contracted early on in the rollout to administer vaccines to people in long-term care facilities, Poort said. As those doses are completed the pharmacies have transitioned to vaccinating the general population, he said.
This week Meijer will administer about 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines throughout Michigan, said Frank J. Guglielmi, senior director of corporate communications.
“We hope to get as many doses next week, but we don’t know until the end of the week how much vaccine supply is coming from the CDC for the following week,” Guglielmi said via email. “Once we find out what we are allocated, we schedule the clinics.”
This week about 1,300 vaccines are being administered in Traverse City by appointment only over multiple days. Vaccines are also being administered in Petoskey, Cadillac and Manistee.
“We have seen a steady increase in the weekly vaccine supply week over week, so we are hopeful that once everyone is able to receive a vaccine in April that we’ll have more supply,” Guglielmi said.
Munson is no longer holding mass vaccination clinics and any doses it gets are given to their primary care providers and to local health departments.
“This is really an all-hands-on-deck, supporting our community and getting as many vaccines into arms as we can in whatever way we can,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson’s chief medical officer.
There are people who are hesitant to get the vaccine for whatever reason and Dr. Mark Cannon, an infectious disease specialist with Munson, said he understands that.
Cannon said people who may have been hesitant at first should revisit their reasons, especially in light of the fact that nearly 2 million doses have been given with an extremely low incidence of side effects. Fewer than two dozen reports of severe allergic reaction — anaphylaxis — have occurred with no deaths, he said.
“If they were hesitant at first, are those reasons still there,” Cannon said. “This risk is negligible compared to other risks we take every day. We just drove to work in 3 inches of slippery snow.”
This vaccine is also not like shingles or pneumonia vaccines, which prevent diseases that are not spread to others. COVID-19 is a communicable disease, he said.
“We just have to realize that we all want what’s best, not just for ourselves, but for our community,” Cannon said.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is still undergoing phase three trials and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has been approved in Europe, but many countries are now suspending the vaccine’s use after several reports of recipients developing blood clots.
Nefcy reported Tuesday that the number of both cases of COVID-19 and those being hospitalized with the disease are continuing to rise. The positivity rate has increased to 5.2 percent for the region — up from 4.2 percent last week, with 240 cases per 100,000 people — up from last week’s 196 cases per 100,000.
There are also 31 people hospitalized with COVID across the health care system, with 13 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. That’s up from 27 last week and 19 the week before.
Nefcy is also worried about the upcoming spring break and what could be another surge of cases. She is urging everyone who is planning to travel to follow CDC guidelines that say people who are eligible should get vaccinated before they travel.
Anyone who is going to fly should get tested before they go to ensure that they aren’t an asymptomatic carrier or early on in the disease. They should not travel if they have tested positive or are having symptoms, Nefcy said.
People should also get tested when they return and quarantine for a week after travel even if the test is negative. For those who don’t get tested upon return, it is recommended that they quarantine for a full 10 days, Nefcy said.