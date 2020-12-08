TRAVERSE CITY — George VanKersen said they’ve put the kibosh on lunches at Peegeo’s Food & Spirits for the time being, at least Mondays through Thursdays.
Business at the beloved eatery and watering hole in East Bay Township has recently been slow during those shifts because of restrictions on in-person dining ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Monday’s 12-day extension on those restrictions now expected to last at least through Dec. 20 didn’t come as welcome news, VanKersen said.
“Obviously we are very concerned about it. We’ve been doing what we can to keep employees working, but it’s getting down to really slim pickings,” he said. “You can’t sit here and do nothing.”
However, VanKersen said he knows Peegeo’s likely is better positioned to survive this pandemic year than many other local restaurants thanks to its takeout and delivery customers who were devoted long before COVID-19.
“We are seeing some people come in three times a week just to make sure we’ll still be here,” he said.
“I think there’s some restaurants in trouble and things are only going to get tougher.”
Extended ‘pause’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the extended partial shutdown of businesses and schools through Dec. 20, rejecting increasingly desperate appeals to lift a ban on indoor restaurant dining while the state tries to stop a wave of new coronavirus cases.
“It’s not anyone’s fault. It’s not the restaurants’ fault. It’s not my fault. It’s not Dr. J’s fault or director Gordon’s fault. This is how COVID-19 spreads. It’s just that simple. It’s the science of the virus,” Whitmer said.
The governor said the continued “pause” will allow public health officials to determine how infections from the Thanksgiving holiday will impact the spread of COVID-19 across Michigan.
In-person instruction at high schools and colleges, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports will continue to be prohibited. Entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys will remain closed. Indoor residential gatherings are limited to 10 people from two households.
State health Director Robert Gordon said he wants to see a drop in new cases, a lower rate of positive tests and a flattening or reduction in the number of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients.
Gordon said the priority will be reopening high schools, then entertainment businesses where people can consistently wear masks such as casinos, theaters and bowling alleys if concessions are closed.
Graeme Leask, owner of the Little Traverse Inn in Maple City, was building ice shanties for outdoor dining when he heard the news.
“I’m not surprised,” Leask said. “That’s why we’re building ice shanties. I’m expecting this to go on through the winter.”
All the same, he’s disappointed in the latest order extension.
“It’s really hard on the bank balance,” he said.
Bryon Figueroa is the owner of Figs in Traverse City. The casual dining restaurant moved to its State Street location from Lake Leelanau just before the second shutdown.
Figueroa would like to see all businesses share the burden of public health.
“It feels to me like it’s unfairly targeted,” he said.
When he was open he did a good job of sanitizing, keeping people apart and wearing face coverings and had no outbreak of COVID-19 from his restaurant.
“If there’s going to be a shutdown I’d like it to be more expansive and more efficient,” he said.
That’s something that would get rid of the virus more efficiently, he said. With partial shutdowns he fears the pandemic disease will be around for a lot longer than it should be.
Larry Domine is a member of the Bay Community Theatre Board, which had already made the decision to keep the Suttons Bay theater closed until the end of the year.
The decision was influenced by the spike in cases and feedback from community members who thought it was best to just stay closed, Domine said.
Even if theaters had reopened, it would be very difficult, if not impossible, to secure movies on such short notice, he said.
School situation
Reported school-associated positive cases slowed significantly during the three-week pause. A majority of the school districts in the five-county region reported multiple confirmed cases in the weeks leading up to Whitmer’s order, with many reporting new cases every day or two.
Traverse City Area Public Schools announced a case Sunday at Long Lake Elementary School, its first reported positive since Nov. 25. The district is now up to 39 cases since the beginning of the school year in September.
Whitmer’s extension throws a small monkey wrench into the TCAPS calendar.
TCAPS students are set to go to school Dec. 21-22, but Superintendent John VanWagoner said he is not sure what they will do with those two days, but he said it will be discussed with the board of education Dec. 14.
“If she’d have done it through the 24th, even if it was just for schools,” he said. “This thing is crazy.”
Some school officials are extending their own district’s pause past Whitmer’s orders with an assist from Christmas break.
Benzie Central Schools experienced an early outbreak that shut down the middle and high schools for an extended period of time. Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said grades 9-12 will remain remote through the holidays and return Jan. 4.
“We’re rolling on,” Erfourth said. “We anticipated this was probably the direction that was going to come out, so we were prepared.”
Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said he is sending out a letter informing Suttons Bay families that teaching and learning will remain remote until January. Suttons Bay was already in K-12 remote instruction through Dec. 14 before Whitmer’s original order last month.
Petz said the increasing numbers put “the writing on the wall.”
“It’s not a matter of whether you can, it’s whether you should,” he said. “You have to face harsh facts, which is what we did.”
Although Petz said the staff feels confident they can make the virtual model work, the decision to go remote was still the most difficult of his career.
Throughout the pandemic, Petz has been a strong proponent of in-person education. Suttons Bay was one of the first area districts to “plant our feet for being open to in-seat instruction,” Petz said. He said having children in front of teachers is the best for not only their education but for their mental, emotional and social well-being.
“It legitimately hurts,” he said. “We are going to reopen at some point this year — I know we will. But we’re not in that season, right now. This isn’t the time.”
By the numbers
Northern Lower Michigan has now tallied a collective 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March, according to data released by public health officials across the 17-county region.
The area also now has experienced nearly 200 pandemic-related deaths among residents.
That marks a spike by nearly 3,500 cases and about 60 deaths since mid-November across the 17 counties that make up the tip of the mitt, statistics show.
State health officials on Monday reported more than 404,000 collective confirmed cases since the pandemic began. And given current death rates, Michigan can be expected to cross the 10,000 death threshold on Tuesday.
“Unfortunately we’re now seeing over 100 deaths a day on some days, more than seven times the number of deaths we saw in early October,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s top medical executive.
She said current case rates range between 428 cases per million in the Traverse City region to 603 in the Jackson region.
“Percent positivity is also one of the important measures that we look at. Percent positivity is important because it tells us if we might be missing cases, and it is an indicator of how much community spread is happening,” Khaldun said.
The doctor reported Michigan currently has a 14.1 percent positivity rate.
More than 4,100 people were hospitalized with symptoms, including about 500 on ventilators, statistics show.
The Associated Press, along with Record-Eagle reporters Patti Brandt Burgess, Sheri McWhirter and Brendan Quealy contributed to this article.