More Information

More testing options announced

Multiple local health departments have set up COVID-19 testing opportunities.

Grand Traverse County Health Department will offer free, drive-though coronavirus testing by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cherryland Mall, 1700 S. Garfield Road in Traverse City.

Mike Lahey, the department's emergency preparedness director, said health workers wanted to establish stand-alone testing options after having previously partnered with other entities for community testing events.

“It was just a matter of securing a space and additional staffing and resources before we could offer the testing on a more regular basis," Lahey said.

Registration for the Traverse City testing can be found at https://gtcovidtesting.simplybook.it/v2/ online.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan also on Monday announced a testing event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday this week at the Boyne City Fire Station, 319 N. Lake St. in Boyne City.

Registration for the Boyne City event can be found at https://honumg.info/boyne online.