TRAVERSE CITY — For one Traverse City resident, there is no scenario under which she can see herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It hasn’t been around long enough to understand or even see the full repercussions of it, the side effects and all that,” said Lori White, who called the vaccine an “experiment.”

For others, area health officials are hopeful that full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those 16 and older will move the needle. If it does, they have plenty of the vaccine available.

“I think FDA action granting full approval provides additional confidence that the vaccine is safe and life-saving, and I hope it helps individuals in their decision making about getting protected from COVID disease,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department and District Health Department No. 4.

Some people have said they were hesitant to get the vaccine because it did not have full FDA approval, despite the fact that more than 150 million people have safely received COVID vaccines, Meyerson said.

There are no supply issues with the Pfizer vaccine and health departments are monitoring their appointments and, if needed, can add additional clinics to meet the demand, Meyerson said. There are also several other places people can get the vaccine, including area pharmacies and healthcare provider offices, he said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty for the prevention of COVID-19 in people older than 16, according to a press release from the FDA. It is also still available for those aged 12 through 15 under emergency use authorization (EUA) and for a third dose in people who are immunocompromised. The Biden administration is planning for boosters for all who want them, starting in the fall, if the FDA and CDC agree.

The Pfizer vaccine was given EUA for those 16 and older in December and for those 12 to 15 in May.

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in the press release. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Just more than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated; in Michigan, about 47 percent of the entire population is fully vaccinated.

Data from about 20,000 vaccine and 20,000 placebo recipients 16 and older who did not have the infection within a week of getting the second dose was reviewed by the FDA for approval. More than half those participating in the clinical trial were followed for at least four months after the second dose, with 12,000 participants followed for at least six months, according to FDA information.

White said she does not need the vaccine because she had COVID-19 in 2019 when she went on a trip to Colorado. It was the sickest she had been in several years, she said, though she was not tested to verify her own diagnosis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting COVID-19 may offer some immunity to the disease, especially in the first 90 days. It is not known how long the protection lasts and the risk of severe illness and death far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity, CDC information states.

Munson Healthcare officials are glad to see full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We were hearing that the emergency use authorization status was one of the reasons some people cited for hesitancy,” Dianne Michalek, chief communications officer for Munson Healthcare said in an email statement.

“Even though all three COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market have been scientifically proven to be effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing the risk of serious illness and hospitalization, we hope this will help encourage those who have had specific concerns related to vaccine approval status,” Michalek stated.

Munson continues to work with local health departments and doctors’ offices to ensure vaccine supply and access in northern Michigan, Michalek said.

“As of today, there is plenty of vaccine available for those who want it,” she said.

Approval comes as the U.S. battles the highly-contagious Delta variant, which has sent cases, deaths and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks, erasing months of progress.

Two other vaccines widely administered alongside the Pfizer one include one made by Moderna, which has also applied to the FDA for full approval, and another by Johnson & Johnson, which hopes to do so later this year.

After full approval was given to the Pfizer vaccine early Monday, the Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members of the military to get the vaccine, something that may spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.

White said she doesn’t like the idea that the vaccine has divided the country, with people lining up on both sides of the issue.

She also worries that the vaccine may at some point be mandated for everybody.

“It is the choice of the person if they should get it — FDA approval or not,” White said.