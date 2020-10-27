TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lower Michigan health officials on Tuesday announced another 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the region, along with at least one death in Roscommon County.
Grand Traverse County crossed the 700-case mark Tuesday with the addition of 16 new cases of the pandemic disease in the prior 24 hours. The 17-county area now has 2,822 confirmed cases and 77 reported deaths since the worldwide health crisis began, statistics show.
In addition to the additional death in Roscommon County, District Health Department No. 10 on Tuesday announced the first death to COVID-19 in Lake County, though that's not part of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council region that covers the tip of the mitt.
“We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often," said Kevin Hughes, the 10-county district department's health officer.
Only Crawford, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties did not gain any confirmed COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday, records show.
State health officials on Tuesday announced Michigan has experienced 164,274 cases of the pandemic disease and 7,239 reported deaths.
Disease trackers at Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday reported the United States now has had nearly 8.8 million cases and more than 226,000 deaths since the pandemic began. The world has had 43.8 cases and 1.16 million deaths, Johns Hopkins reported.
Grand Traverse County Health Department announced a possible public exposure site for the contagious disease is the county Civic Center's pool and locker room from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at the Civic Center pool and locker room to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials also ask that anyone told they've tested positive for COVID-19 to enter a 14-day self-isolation at home and all household contacts should additionally enter medical quarantine until contacted by public health officials for contact tracing.
