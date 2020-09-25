TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lower Michigan has more than 10 dozen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than it did one week ago, a more than seven percent increase.
Health officials across the 17-county region on Friday announced 122 more cases were uncovered since Sept. 18's statistics were reported. No additional deaths were reported across the area, though.
Grand Traverse County had the most new cases at 27, bringing the county's total to 418.
Charlevoix County logged 13 additional cases in the last week, followed by nine new cases in each of Benzie, Leelanau, Otsego and Roscommon counties.
The only county in the area not to have any new cases within the last week was Montmorency County, on the eastern side of the tip of the mitt.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Friday announced another batch of public exposure sites. The sites include:
Avalanche Bay Water Park, Boyne Falls: Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Sept. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sept. 18 from 3:30 to 9 p.m.; and, Sept. 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Family Fare, Gaylord: Sept. 14 and 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and, Sept. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Family Fare, Roscommon: Sept. 16 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and, Sept. 17th 8 to 6 p.m.
Alpine Tavern & Eatery, Gaylord: Sept. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Eagles Club, Petoskey: Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Southwoods Pub and Grill, Petoskey: Sept. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the whole region now has had 1,768 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as well as 65 total deaths, statistics show.
Michigan state health officials on Friday reported 120,526 cases have been confirmed statewide and 6,708 reported deaths.
Nationwide, there are now 7 million confirmed cases and more than 203,000 reported deaths, according to data tracked by John Hopkins University & Medicine.
There are more than 32 million cases worldwide and more than 985,000 reported deaths, John Hopkins reported Friday.
