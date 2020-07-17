TRAVERSE CITY — Health workers on Friday announced 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases across northern Lower Michigan since the day prior.
Friday brought six new cases to both Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, the latter now tied for the second most cases in the region with Otsego County and only two cases behind the most in the region in Alpena County.
Kalkaska County received three new cases on Friday, along with single new cases identified in Antrim, Cheboygan, Leelanau and Roscommon counties. One case was reassigned to another jurisdiction from Montmorency County.
The 17-county region now has 791 confirmed cases and 48 reported deaths. Michigan has 72,502 cases and 6,108 reported deaths according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Possible exposure sites
Many of the recent area cases are among younger people, officials said, pointing to the need to keep up physical distancing, mask-wearing and increased hand-washing.
Officials from the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department identified a Leland-based cluster of COVID-19 cases since July 4 that involve 16 young people between 15 and 23 years old who are connected through work, family and social gatherings. Contact tracers identified nearly 100 people exposed through that group.
Michelle Klein, BLDHD’s personal health director, said the number of those potentially infected from the Leland cluster is concerning and as a result officials now assume the disease is widespread in the community.
“While most of these young people have had either no symptoms or mild symptoms, the concern is that if this continues to spread, we will soon begin seeing more severe illness in those community members who are most vulnerable,” she said in a released statement.
A host of newly identified possible COVID-19 exposure sites also were announced:
- The Hayloft Inn, Traverse City, July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m., July 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 8 from 5 to 10 p.m., and July 10 from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, Chums Corner in Traverse City, July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 10 from 3:45 to 10 p.m., and July 11 from 3 to 10 p.m.
- Pierson’s Grille & Spirits, Harbor Springs, July 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Barrel Back Restaurant, Walloon Lake, July 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- TAP30, Petoskey, July 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Cherry Capital Airport, Traverse City, American Flight No. 4047 from Chicago, July 14
- Paper Station, Harbor Springs, July 15, 7 to 9 p.m.
Anyone at the above locations during the listed times is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days or even seek COVID-19 testing.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for health departments covering 10 up north counties, said visitors and residents are responsible enough to be tested when symptomatic, which is good.
“But we have to stress that once you get tested you should not be going out and visiting local shops and restaurants or other public spaces while waiting for test results,” the doctor said. “Anyone who gets tested for COVID-19 must remember to stay home and away from others as much as possible until they have received a negative test result, or once they have passed their isolation period as advised by the health department.”
Mask-wearing order
Additionally, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday tweaked Michigan’s tougher order to wear masks in public, clarifying that they are not required while voting and telling businesses they cannot assume people who enter without a face covering are covered by exceptions.
The changes came a week after the Democratic governor updated her mask rule to add a maximum $500 fine and require businesses to refuse entry to those without a face covering.
Businesses may not assume maskless customers are exempt but can “accept a customer’s verbal representation that they are not wearing a face covering because they fall within a specified exception,” according to the order. That could include being unable to medically tolerate a mask, for instance. Retailers had raised concerns about trying to determine the validity of an exemption.
The order also specifically exempts mask wearing for the purposes of voting at a polling place, though it is “strongly encouraged.” The latest measure continues to state that it does not curtail constitutional protections — such as voting — but Whitmer said the change provides clarity.
The governor also tightened an exemption for law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics — saying they must wear a mask unless it would “seriously interfere” with their job.
Those eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant remain exempt. So too are people exercising, officiating a religious service, communicating with the hearing-impaired, giving a speech or receiving a service for which the temporary removal of a face covering is necessary.
