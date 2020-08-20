TRAVERSE CITY — Get ready for a lot of home games, northern Michigan.
Phones of coaches and athletic directors across the Grand Traverse region rang endlessly after the Michigan High School Athletic Association allowed competition in Regions 6 and 8 of the MI Safe Start plan in volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving Thursday.
“My phone has been blowing up,” Cadillac volleyball coach Michelle Brines said. “I imagine it’s the same at Leland, Kingsley, TC Central, TC West, all over around here. We’re everybody’s best friend right now.”
The Vikings’ scheduled quad meet Friday at Coopersville has already been moved to Cadillac, with Grand Haven and Coopersville already signed on to make the trip and Montague also a possibility.
Likewise, Traverse City West’s soccer games Saturday at Portage Northern are off, but Titans head coach Matt Griesinger doesn’t think that’s an issue.
“I think we’ll get a game,” Griesinger said. “There’s people texting left and right, so I think we’ll get a game (here).”
The MHSAA’s Representative Council approved the start of competition in those three sports, but after two days of meetings held off on making a decision about the state’s six other downstate regions.
“It’s a good busy, right?” TC West athletic director Jason Carmien said. “We’re back. We’re on solid ground.”
Thursday’s announcement also allows football teams — whose season moved to spring in an Aug. 14 decision — 16 days of voluntary practice from Aug. 24 to Oct. 31. Those practices can have helmets and shorts, but no pads.
Football and all spring sports can do skill work with coaches and up to four players at a time beginning Nov. 1 until the first day of official practice this spring. Coaches can also work with an unlimited number of players on general conditioning during that time.
“Everything is just like last week, before they shut us down,” Gaylord football coach Shawn Sargent said. “It’s less about football and more about taking care of these kids and making sure they’re still having fun.”
Cross country, girls golf and boy tennis already received statewide clearance from the MHSAA and started competition as early as Wednesday.
Attendance for indoor volleyball matches is limited to 250 people or 25% of the facility’s capacity, whichever is less. Indoor pools can have 25% of capacity for swim meets. Soccer matches are allowed have 500 people or 25% of stadium capacity, whichever is less. For example, TC West’s soccer field has a capacity of 1,000, so only 250 spectators can get in for games.
For all three sports, the total numbers of people allowed include all participants, officials, school and game personnel, media and fans.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, as well as others such as Petoskey and Boyne City, aren’t allowing spectators at indoor events this weekend and plan to re-evaluate that policy Monday. TC West hosts a volleyball quad Saturday at 9 a.m. with Leland, Glen Lake and TC St. Francis.
Carmien said to expect West’s entire non-conference schedule in volleyball and soccer to become home games as teams flock north to be able to play.
“We are basically going to have all home games,” he said. “We have people from all over the state calling.”
One area school, Johannesburg-Lewiston, can’t compete at home or practice indoors because a small portion of the district is in Oscoda County, which is a part of MERC Region 4. One-half of Greenwood Township, located in the northwest corner of Oscoda County, sits on the southern edge of J-L’s school district.
“This whole thing is stupid, in my opinion,” Joburg athletic director Joe Smokevitch said. “If they want to play, they should have just pushed it back two weeks. They talked about wanting to limit travel, and now we’re having teams from Detroit coming up to Petoskey? It’s frustrating.”
Smokevitch canceled Friday’s volleyball match at Coleman. The Cardinals volleyball team holds practices outside, building two temporary courts on the softball field, but haven’t yet practiced inside.
MERC Region 6 encompasses the entire Big North Conference footprint, extending over to Alpena, north to the Mackinac Bridge and south to Manistee to Roscommon counties. Region 8 consists of the entire Upper Peninsula.
“You’ve got a school that let’s say in the Traverse City area, where they can compete,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said on a radio appearance Thursday after the announcement. “And now let’s say that you’ve got a school that’s just outside the that area, well yes they can travel to Traverse City and they can be in that three- or four-team weekend tournament.”
Uyl also said it could be possible, but also challenging, for downstate schools to rent a gym in northern Michigan in order to play a game.
“I think the challenge is to find schools that are willing right now to rent indoor facilities,” he said, “when we’re trying to get back to activity as safely as we can.”
Uyl said the MHSAA was told more guidance from the state is coming within a week that will “address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders.”
The MHSAA said a calendar for inclusion of football into the spring 2021 slate will be released later this fall, but still needs approval by the Representative Council at a later meeting.
Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this report.
