TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials announced no additional COVID-19 cases across the entire northern Lower Michigan region on Tuesday, though there are now two patients hospitalized with the disease at Munson Medical Center.
Dianne Michalek, Munson's vice-president of marketing and communications, confirmed there are two inpatient coronavirus patients at the Traverse City hospital.
She said patient privacy laws prevented her from revealing whether the two patients are being treated in the intensive care unit or are using ventilators to help them breathe.
Meanwhile, Grand Traverse County health officials said the additional suspected COVID-19 death attributed to the community on Monday by state health workers was a data pulling error.
Grand Traverse County's death toll because of the pandemic disease therefore remains at five losses, confirmed Emmy Schumacher, health department public information officer. The state's data set will reflect that update on Wednesday, she said.
On Tuesday, state health officials announced an additional 221 cases of the pandemic disease statewide, along with 11 reported deaths. That brings Michigan's case total to 61,630 with 5,864 reported deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The 17-county region across the tip of the mitt currently has 506 confirmed cases and 43 reported deaths, statistics show.
Officials at the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department said they tested more than 475 people during the recent weekend at pop-up testing sites in Suttons Bay and Benzonia. Results are expected in four or five days and those screened will receive a phone call from the health department with their outcome.
Officials at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said Tuesday that six new cases have been found since June 1 through testing across their four-county area. Of those six people, four cases were not symptomatic.
That's why physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing all remains so important, said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for several district health departments in the region.
“We know that with more movement in and out of our communities, and with increased access to testing, we will see more cases in our counties,” he said in a written statement. “By staying home when sick, washing our hands, keeping our distance, and wearing face masks, we can all help to reduce the risk of a rise in cases. Together, these health and safety precautions have powerful and impactful results in controlling the spread of COVID-19.”
Worldwide there are 9.2 million cases and nearly 474,000 deaths, and among them, 2.3 million cases and nearly 121,000 deaths have happened in the United States, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
