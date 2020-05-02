LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 851 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus Saturday.
It also announced 154 deaths on Saturday, 75 of which were attributed to a review of death certificates.
The number of recovered patients as of May 1 is 15,659. The state defines recovered patients as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset.
Six cases and no deaths were introduced to the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region on Saturday.
Two cases were added to both Otsego and Crawford counties and one case was added to Benzie and Roscommon counties.
The number of COIVD-19 cases in MERC Region 6 is now 416 with 34 deaths.
The number of new cases in Michigan has stayed roughly the same over the past two weeks, but deaths appear to be decreasing.
The week-to-date sum of deaths, now 746, is lower than the same metric on April 10, which was 802.
Death data after April 16 included additional deaths based on a review of death certificate data three times a week.
Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention was released this week showing an excess of 2,000 deaths in Michigan from March 8 to April 11 compared to its average in the previous five years.
That same data showed a decrease in COVID-19 deaths, total deaths and pneumonia deaths in Michigan the weeks of April 11-18 to April 18-25.
“We are currently looking at how many deaths we’re seeing that are related to COVID-19 versus things like heart disease and strokes,” said Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive in a press conference April 29. “It’s really too early to really know exactly retrospectively why we’re seeing increasing number of deaths that are not necessarily related to COVID-19.
“I’ll also add that what we’re seeing in hospitals is that even though someone may have COVID-19, they may be dying from a stroke or something else that may be related to it.”
