LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 435 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 102 deaths, 43 of which were attributed to a review of death certificate data.
No new cases were reported in the region on Tuesday for the third day in a week's span. One death was added in Crawford County.
District Health Department No. 10, which has five counties in Michigan Economic Recovery Region 6 — Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Kalkaska and Crawford — has assigned a liaison for reopening.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for the health department said the position was created when the department activates its incident command structure in accordance with guidelines set by FEMA. The last time they did was during the Hepatitis A and H1N1 public health emergencies.
Taylor says the the goal is to have the most consistent information funneling through one person and one voice.
Any business owners with questions about reopening should contact Karen Ripke, at 231-305-8659 or kripke@dhd10.org.
Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that allows for retail business, office work that cannot be done remotely and restaurants and bars with limited seating in the Upper Peninsula (Region 8) and Traverse City Area (Region 6) to reopen on May 22.
“Any business that is to reopen must have in place workplace safety measures," outlined in the order that protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.
"While I’m sure this will be welcome news to many, it is still important to remember that we can’t let up regarding following the recommended guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes in a press release. “If we drop our guard now, we many find ourselves seeing an increase in the number of positive cases down the road."
A number of local health departments have recounted the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in accordance with the state's definitions. MDHHS defines a COVID-19 recovery as someone who is alive 30 days out from illness onset.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported 72 recoveries in Otsego County among 99 confirmed cases as of Monday. Ten patients have died.
Health Department No. 4, which covers Alpena county, reported 27 recoveries among 91 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Nine patients have died.
