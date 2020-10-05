GLEN ARBOR — All staff and students at the Leelanau School have tested negative for COVID-19 after an outbreak reported last week.
The whole of the 31-student campus was quarantined after four students tested positive for the virus. All four cases were asymptomatic, Head of School Rob Hansen previously said, but he elected to quarantine all of the students and some of the residential teaching staff because it was safer and easier than trying to identify all possible exposures.
All 31 students had to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test before coming to campus. Students were then tested 10 days after being at school. Hansen said one of, or multiple students, must have contracted the virus while traveling to the school.
The four students were isolated in a separate dormitory, and school officials implemented a 14-day quarantine. Students and staff were tested at the end of the quarantine. No new cases were found.
Data released Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showed there were no outbreaks, which qualify as two or more positive cases in one school, in the five-county region.
