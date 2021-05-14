TRAVERSE CITY — After eagerly awaiting her turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, 15-year-old Wave Spence was ready when emergency approval came for 12- to 15-year-olds this week.
Wave’s mother, Fern Spence, was online looking for a place to get her daughter immunized as soon as she heard the Pfizer vaccine was given clearance.
“She’s really been asking me when she can get it,” Fern said. “She really wants to get the vaccine and we respect that.”
Fern and Doug Spence, Wave’s father, were both infected with COVID-19 in December after Doug, a physician at Munson Medical Center, was exposed while taking care of patients.
“That’s how we spent 16 days over Christmas vacation — in bed sick with COVID,” Fern said.
Despite being in good health and having no pre-existing conditions, Doug had a stroke as a result of his illness and now has permanent loss of peripheral vision in one eye. The couple was vaccinated as soon as their requisite 90-day wait after an infection was over.
Wave is on the tennis team at Traverse City Central High School and is looking forward to not being tested weekly, being able to travel and being invited to group events, Doug said.
Christie Shore has 12- and 14-year-old daughters who both will be rolling up their sleeves.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Shore, who also has a 17-year-old son who is fully vaccinated. Shore also takes care of her 92-year-old mother, who she worries about despite the fact that she is also vaccinated.
“This is definitely near and dear to my heart,” Shore said. “Give me as many layers of protection as possible.”
Her three children were all on board with getting the shots.
“They want to be protected, as well,” she said. “They want to feel more comfortable walking around.”
Northwest Michigan Health Services held a clinic at its Traverse City office Thursday, vaccinating about a dozen teens in the 12-15 age group, said Tammy Sorensen, director of community health. At the same clinic, a 97-year-old was vaccinated, she said, adding that people from those age groups who were unable to get shots in the first wave continue to trickle in.
Another clinic is being held today, May 15, with hours extended until 5 p.m. to accommodate children who are in school, Sorensen said.
Walk-ins are being taken, but parental consent is required for children. Parents also need to bring a document that verifies a child’s date of birth, such as a birth certificate or medical record, she said.
Sorensen said people she has talked to are all over the spectrum when it comes to vaccinating those 12 and up.
“I have people who are really excited and jumping on the bandwagon,” Sorensen said. “Some are going to wait and see and there are some that are just flat out against it.”
Deyar Jamil has a 16-year-old daughter who is fully vaccinated and a 14-year-old son who got an appointment on the same day the vaccine was approved for his age group.
Jamil said she and her husband gave both children the choice of whether they wanted it; both said yes without hesitation.
“They’re ready to get back into their normal pre-COVID lives that include more social and school functions that haven’t been happening,” Jamil said. “It’s going to help our family achieve more freedom to come and go without being concerned about becoming infected or infecting someone else.”
All area health departments are holding clinics at which the Pfizer vaccine — the only one approved for the 12-15 age group — will be available. There has been room for walk-ins at most clinics this week, but parents should go online to make sure, said Lisa Peacock, health officer for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
“We’re accommodating walk-ins whenever we can, but check the websites,” Peacock said.
For those parents who have questions, the Benzie Leelanau department, along with Munson Medical Center, will hold an online presentation and question-and-answer session for parents of 12- to 15-year-olds at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Parents will receive information from their child’s school on how to participate in the session.
When it comes to hitting that 70 percent vaccine rate that is the goal for re-opening the state, only those 16 and older will be counted at the state level, Peacock said. Those who are 12-15 will be tracked separately, she said.
Pfizer’s vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those 12 and over. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices gave its approval Wednesday, concluding the dose adults use is safe and strongly protective in those 12 to 15 years old, too.
The CDC also changed its recommendation for not getting other vaccines within two weeks of getting the COVID-19 shot as a precaution so that unexpected side effects could be spotted. On Wednesday that advice was changed because the COVID-19 vaccines have proven very safe, according to the CDC.
It’s an urgent back-to-school concern, especially for the 12- to 15-year-olds who have missed out on regularly scheduled vaccines against tetanus, whooping cough and other health threats during the pandemic.
There are 17 million people in that age category in the United States, and by last month they were making up slightly more of the nation’s new coronavirus infections than adults over 65, a group that’s now largely vaccinated.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine was studied in more than 2,000 kids ages 12 to 15. There were no cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated kids compared with 16 in the group given placebos. Kids also developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than vaccinated adults.
Jamil said that a year ago her first thoughts about the vaccine were that there was no way she would ever take it. She was uncomfortable with the speed with which it was developed and that it was being developed under emergency conditions.
She came to realize the science on which the vaccine was built is pretty well established. Many of those who spread misinformation about the vaccine are ignoring the science, she said, or taking the opinion of someone who is not an expert for fact.
That misinformation takes on a life of its own, she said.
“We’ve lost track of where opinions end and facts start,” Jamil said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.